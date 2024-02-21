Triptii Dimri To Star Alongside Kartik Aaryan In 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Actress Triptii Dimri has joined the cast of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', alongside Kartik Aaryan who plays the lead role.
Thrilled to team up with Triptii, Kartik took to Instagram on Wednesday and penned a message, "Welcome to the World of Bhool Bhulaiyaa @tripti_dimri."
The latest update has generated excitement among Triptii Dimri's fans. "Excited for Kartik and Tripti," a social media user commented. "Wow...can't wait to see her," another one wrote.
Triptii Dimri, known for her work in movies such as 'Laila Majnu', 'Bulbbul', and 'Qala', gained widespread recognition after her performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Animal'. Her upcoming role in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' has generated curiosity about her next career move.
Anees Bazmee, who helmed the second installment, will also be directing the third installment. The initial installment was directed by Priyadarshan and starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya. Vidya is also involved in the third iteration.
Greeting her as a team member, Kartik recently welcomed her on board by sharing a post on Instagram which read, "And its happening. Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaaSuper thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3@aneesbazmee @tseries.official #BhushanKumar."
Kartik released a modified video that combines Vidya's iconic visuals as Manjulika from the first movie with visuals of Kartik from the second part.
In the sequel, Kartik appeared on screen alongside Tabu and Kiara Advani.
When discussing the expansion of the franchise, producer Bhushan Kumar stated, "The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise holds a special place in our hearts, and I'm very happy to be taking it forward with a creative mind like Anees and an incredible talent like Kartik. Together, we are set to deliver a cinematic experience that will both honor the legacy of the franchise and bring double the laughter and thrill for the audience."
The movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' is set to hit theaters this Diwali.