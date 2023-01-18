Triveni Barman Ties Knot With Tushar Kalia

Triveni Barman from Assam got hitched to choreographer Tushar Kalia on Tuesday.

The wedding news was confirmed after the ace choreographer posted a picture from their wedding celebrations on Instagram.

In the picture, Triveni could be seen wearing red lehenga while Tushar was seen wearing a white kurta pajama. The picture was captioned as ‘Blessed’ with a heart shaped emoticon.

The duo announced their engagement on March 7, 2022.

It may be mentioned that Triveni Barman was crowned Miss India-Assam in the year 2017.

Meanwhile, Tushar Kalia was winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and he choreographed in films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, War and many more. He was also judge of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.