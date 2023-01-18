900 Sacks of Gutka Seized in Assam

As many as 900 sacks of gutka were seized in Assam on Wednesday.

According to sources, the GST council seized the 900 sacks of gutka from Changsari and Baihata Chariali.

The accused attempted to smuggle the gutka in a truck without any challan.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck and one peddler managed to escape the scene.

Last night, Guwahati city police apprehended two drug peddlers and seized a large amount of illcit heroin from their possession.

Acting on source information, Chandmari police apprehended one peddler, identified as Mantu Rahman, who was out about delivering narcotics on his scooter bearing registration number ‘AS 01 EA 4306’. Upon searching, police recovered 2 packets of heroin from the baggage slot of the scooter.