900 Sacks of Gutka Seized in Assam

The accused attempted to smuggle the gutka in a truck without any challan.
As many as 900 sacks of gutka were seized in Assam on Wednesday.

According to sources, the GST council seized the 900 sacks of gutka from Changsari and Baihata Chariali.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck and one peddler managed to escape the scene.

Last night, Guwahati city police apprehended two drug peddlers and seized a large amount of illcit heroin from their possession.

Acting on source information, Chandmari police apprehended one peddler, identified as Mantu Rahman, who was out about delivering narcotics on his scooter bearing registration number ‘AS 01 EA 4306’. Upon searching, police recovered 2 packets of heroin from the baggage slot of the scooter.

Later, police raided his house located at Ganesh Nagar and recovered two more packets along with 60 vials containing heroin.

His brother, namely Mintu Rahman, was also found involved and was taken into custody, police further informed.

The total weight of the seized contraband is said to be around 55 grams.

Meanwhile, a case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the duo.

GST Council

