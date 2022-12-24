Entertainment

Actor Tunisha Sharma Dies by Suicide on TV Sets

Police are investigating on the spot, Waliv Police officer told that the reason for the suicide is not yet clear.
Tunisha Sharma
Tunisha Sharma
Pratidin Time

Actor Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on the sets of 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' TV serial on December 24.

According to Waliv Police, they received information that after the tea break, the actress went to the toilet and when she did not come back, the police broke the door open and found that she had hanged herself.

Tunisha Sharma made her acting debut with 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap'. She also worked in shows like 'Ishq Subhan Allah', 'Gabbar Poonchwala', 'Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh', and 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat'.

The actor also appeared in Bollywood movies including 'Fitoor', 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh', and 'Dabangg 3'.

Young Katrina Kaif was portrayed by Tunisha Sharma in the films 'Fitoor' and 'Baar Baar Dekho'. In 'Dabangg 3' with Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, she too had a brief appearance.

(with inputs from ANI)

