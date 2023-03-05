Tunisha Sharma Suicide: Sheezan Khan Walks Out of Jail

After more than two months, soap opera actor Sheezan Khan, who was accused of allegedly abetting suicide of co-actor Tunisha Sharma, walked out of jail on Sunday after a Maharashtra court granted him bail.

According to reports, a court in Vasai in the state’s Palghar district garnted him bail on Saturday saying that there was no need to keep him in jail since the probe was complete and chargesheet was filed.

As Shazeen walked out of Thane Central jail, he was hugged by his two sisters.

The actor refused to comment anything on the matter and drove away along with his family.

Sheezan Khan was reportedly dating Tunisha Sharma, who was allegedly found hanging at a TV serial set on December 24, a fortnight after the two allegedly broke up their few-months-long relationship.

Within hours of the actress' demise, Sheezan Khan, who worked with the 20-year-old actor in 'Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul', was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.