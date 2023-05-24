TV Actor Nitesh Pandey Dies of Cardiac Arrest

Following the unfortunate news of Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's death, another actor television actor, Nitesh Pandey, was reportedly found dead at a hotel in Maharashtra’s Nashik on Wednesday. The news of Pandey’s death was confirmed by his brother-in-law and producer Siddharth Nagar.
According to reports, Pandey passed away at the age of 51 due to cardiac arrest.
Siddharth said that Nitesh’s death has left the entire family including the actor’s sister, Arpita Pandey, in a state of shock. After hearing the news, he said, “We have gone absolutely numb, I have not been able to even talk to Arpita after the tragedy.”
“Nitesh was much younger than me. He was a very lively person and I don’t think he had a history of any heart ailment,” he added.
Nitesh Pandey is known for his role of playing Haris Kumar in the television soap opera, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Recently, he was also seen portraying a pivotal role in the popular Start Plus TV show Anupamaa.
It may be mentioned that earlier today, news of the untimely demise of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya in a tragic car accident has left her fans in shock.