Advertisment
Subscribe

0

Entertainment

Twelve K-Drama Release Date, Time in India, Cast, Plot, and Streaming Details

Twelve is a highly anticipated K-drama releasing on August 23 and 24, 2025, featuring Park Hyung-sik in his first villain role and Ma Dong-seok as the zodiac warrior leader. Inspired by Eastern zodiac mythology.

author-image
Abhilasha Pathak
New Update
Twelve K-Drama Episodes 1-2 Release Date

Twelve K-Drama Episodes 1-2 Release Date

K-dramas have been ruling global entertainment, and this August 2025 brings an exciting new addition — Twelve. Featuring Park Hyung-sik in his first villain role and Ma Dong-seok in a comeback performance, this fantasy-action series has already created buzz among fans. Inspired by the Eastern zodiac, Twelve blends mythology, superhero action, and mystery in a thrilling weekend drama.

Advertisment

Here’s everything you need to know about the release date, time, plot, and where to watch Twelve episodes 1 and 2.

Twelve K-Drama Episodes 1 & 2 Release Date

EpisodeRelease DateDayPlatform
Episode 1August 23, 2025SaturdayDisney+ / JioHotstar
Episode 2August 24, 2025SundayDisney+ / JioHotstar

The drama follows aweekend release schedule, with two new episodes every Saturday and Sunday. The first two episodes mark the grand premiere.

Twelve K-Drama Release Times in India

  • In South Korea: 21:20 KST on KBS2

  • In India: 5:50 PM IST (same-day release on Disney+ and JioHotstar)

  • In the UK: 1:20 PM BST

So, Indian fans can tune in every Saturday and Sunday evening to catch the latest episodes.

Where to Watch Twelve K-Dramas Online

  • South Korea: KBS2 broadcast, U+ Mobile TV streaming

  • Global: Disney+

  • India: Disney+ Hotstar & JioHotstar (via OTTplay Premium)

This ensures simultaneous release worldwide, so fans don’t miss out on the action.

Twelve K-Drama Plot Overview

Twelve is a fantasy-action K-drama revolving around 12 divine warriors based on zodiac animals who descend to Earth to battle awakening dark forces.

  • Long ago, these zodiac angels sealed away evil spirits to bring peace.

  • As darkness resurfaces, the warriors must reunite to protect humanity.

  • But this time, not everyone fights for the same side.

  • The conflict intensifies as Ogui (Park Hyung-sik), a crow-themed evil spirit, rises against the zodiac warriors.

The drama promises a mix of mythology, modern superhero themes, emotional stakes, and intense battles.

Twelve K-Drama Cast and Characters

The drama boasts a star-studded ensemble of Hallyu favorites:

  • Ma Dong-seok as Tae-san, the Tiger – leader of the zodiac warriors

  • Park Hyung-sik as Ogui, the Crow Evil Spirit – his first ever villain role

  • Seo In Guk – key role among the zodiac warriors

  • Sung Dong Il

  • Lee Joo Bin

  • Ko Kyu Pil

  • Kang Mina

  • Sung Yoo Bin

  • Ahn Ji Hye

  • Regina Lei

Ma Dong-seok’s comeback to K-drama after nearly a decade and Hyung-sik’s dark villainous transformation make Twelve one of the most anticipated series of 2025.

Why You Should Watch Twelve

  • Unique Concept: Inspired by the Eastern zodiac mythology.

  • Superhero Action Meets Fantasy: Zodiac warriors vs. evil spirits.

  • Park Hyung-sik’s First Villain Role: A refreshing twist for fans.

  • Ma Dong-seok’s Comeback: His powerful screen presence returns to K-dramas after 10 years.

  • Weekend Binge: Two back-to-back episodes every week.

Twelve is not just another fantasy K-drama — it’s a mythological superhero epic packed with action, emotions, and a stellar cast. With episodes 1 and 2 releasing on August 23 and 24, 2025, fans can catch the show every weekend on Disney+ and JioHotstar in India.

Get ready to see Park Hyung-sik in his first villain role and Ma Dong-seok leading the zodiac warriors in what could be one of the biggest K-dramas of the year.

Also Read:

19 Korean Movies Submitted for Oscars 2026 – Lee Min Ho, Son Ye Jin, Hyun Bin Lead the List

Release Date Twelve K-Drama