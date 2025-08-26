Twelve K-Drama Release Date, Time in India, Cast, Plot, and Streaming Details

K-dramas have been ruling global entertainment, and this August 2025 brings an exciting new addition — Twelve. Featuring Park Hyung-sik in his first villain role and Ma Dong-seok in a comeback performance, this fantasy-action series has already created buzz among fans. Inspired by the Eastern zodiac, Twelve blends mythology, superhero action, and mystery in a thrilling weekend drama.
Here’s everything you need to know about the release date, time, plot, and where to watch Twelve episodes 1 and 2.
Twelve K-Drama Episodes 1 & 2 Release Date
|Episode
|Release Date
|Day
|Platform
|Episode 1
|August 23, 2025
|Saturday
|Disney+ / JioHotstar
|Episode 2
|August 24, 2025
|Sunday
|Disney+ / JioHotstar
The drama follows aweekend release schedule, with two new episodes every Saturday and Sunday. The first two episodes mark the grand premiere.
Twelve K-Drama Release Times in India
In South Korea: 21:20 KST on KBS2
In India: 5:50 PM IST (same-day release on Disney+ and JioHotstar)
In the UK: 1:20 PM BST
So, Indian fans can tune in every Saturday and Sunday evening to catch the latest episodes.
Where to Watch Twelve K-Dramas Online
South Korea: KBS2 broadcast, U+ Mobile TV streaming
Global: Disney+
India: Disney+ Hotstar & JioHotstar (via OTTplay Premium)
This ensures simultaneous release worldwide, so fans don’t miss out on the action.
Twelve K-Drama Plot Overview
Twelve is a fantasy-action K-drama revolving around 12 divine warriors based on zodiac animals who descend to Earth to battle awakening dark forces.
Long ago, these zodiac angels sealed away evil spirits to bring peace.
As darkness resurfaces, the warriors must reunite to protect humanity.
But this time, not everyone fights for the same side.
The conflict intensifies as Ogui (Park Hyung-sik), a crow-themed evil spirit, rises against the zodiac warriors.
The drama promises a mix of mythology, modern superhero themes, emotional stakes, and intense battles.
Twelve K-Drama Cast and Characters
The drama boasts a star-studded ensemble of Hallyu favorites:
Ma Dong-seok as Tae-san, the Tiger – leader of the zodiac warriors
Park Hyung-sik as Ogui, the Crow Evil Spirit – his first ever villain role
Seo In Guk – key role among the zodiac warriors
Sung Dong Il
Lee Joo Bin
Ko Kyu Pil
Kang Mina
Sung Yoo Bin
Ahn Ji Hye
Regina Lei
Ma Dong-seok’s comeback to K-drama after nearly a decade and Hyung-sik’s dark villainous transformation make Twelve one of the most anticipated series of 2025.
Why You Should Watch Twelve
Unique Concept: Inspired by the Eastern zodiac mythology.
Superhero Action Meets Fantasy: Zodiac warriors vs. evil spirits.
Park Hyung-sik’s First Villain Role: A refreshing twist for fans.
Ma Dong-seok’s Comeback: His powerful screen presence returns to K-dramas after 10 years.
Weekend Binge: Two back-to-back episodes every week.
Twelve is not just another fantasy K-drama — it’s a mythological superhero epic packed with action, emotions, and a stellar cast. With episodes 1 and 2 releasing on August 23 and 24, 2025, fans can catch the show every weekend on Disney+ and JioHotstar in India.
Get ready to see Park Hyung-sik in his first villain role and Ma Dong-seok leading the zodiac warriors in what could be one of the biggest K-dramas of the year.
