19 Korean Movies Submitted for Oscars 2026 – Lee Min Ho, Son Ye Jin, Hyun Bin Lead the List

With the 98th Academy Awards around the corner, South Korea has officially announced its lineup of contenders for the Best International Feature Film category. Among the 19 selected titles by the Korean Film Council (KOFIC) are critically acclaimed blockbusters and upcoming releases that promise to showcase the diversity and depth of Korean cinema. From action-fantasy epics to psychological thrillers and genre-defying horror, this year's submissions spotlight some of the country's finest filmmaking talents.

Leading the Race: Omniscient Reader: The Prophet

Released on July 23, 2025, Omniscient Reader: The Prophet has emerged as one of the most prominent Oscar hopefuls. Based on the wildly popular webtoon by Sing Shong, the action-fantasy film features an ensemble cast including Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Soo Bin, Shin Seung Ho, Nana, Kwon Eun Seong, and BLACKPINK's Jisoo.

With a plot centered around a mysterious novel that becomes reality, the film blends apocalyptic survival with supernatural twists—offering high-concept storytelling and explosive action scenes. Its cinematic scale and cross-genre appeal make it a strong contender internationally.

Son Ye Jin Returns in No Other Choice

Set for a September 2025 release, No Other Choice brings together acting heavyweights Son Ye Jin and Lee Byung Hun in a black comedy thriller helmed by acclaimed director Park Chan Wook. Adapted from Donald Westlake's novel The Ax, the film delves into corporate rivalry and moral ambiguity with a twisted sense of humor.

Also starring Park Hee Soon, Lee Sung Min, Yeom Hye Ran, Cha Seung Won, and Yoo Yeon Seok, this yet-to-be-released film is already creating buzz for its sharp narrative and award-winning potential.

Acclaimed Contenders: Harbin and Dark Nuns

Another standout submission is Hyun Bin’s Harbin, which has already made waves by winning Best Film at the Baeksang Arts Awards 2025. A gripping spy thriller set against the backdrop of early 20th-century Korea, the film is lauded for its stellar performances and historical gravitas.

Also earning a nod is Dark Nuns, a chilling horror-mystery headlined by Song Hye Kyo. This film dives deep into religious occultism and female agency within a dark convent setting, showcasing Korea’s growing excellence in the horror genre.

Full List: Korean Movies Submitted for Oscars 2026

Here’s the complete lineup of the 19 Korean films vying for a spot at the Oscars 2026 in the Best International Feature Film category:

Omniscient Reader: The Prophet The Old Woman with the Knife Spring Night About Family The Killers The Ugly Yadang: The Snitch Love in the Big City Exorcism Chronicles: The Beginning Mimang Secret: Untold Melody Harbin When This Summer is Over A Normal Family Somebody My Daughter Is a Zombie No Other Choice Hi-Five Dark Nuns

South Korea's Oscar Legacy: A Quick Recap

South Korea's presence at the Oscars reached its pinnacle when Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite made history in 2020, sweeping four major categories including Best Picture, Best International Feature, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay. The landmark win opened doors for Korean cinema on the global stage, setting a high bar for future submissions.

Following Parasite, films like Minari continued the momentum, and now, with a dynamic 2026 slate, South Korea seems poised to continue its strong Oscar run.

Whether it’s the star-studded fantasy of Omniscient Reader, the corporate dark comedy of No Other Choice, or the historical intensity of Harbin, this year’s Korean submissions showcase a rich variety of genres and storytelling styles. With international anticipation building, all eyes are on which title will make the final cut—and perhaps bring another Oscar home to Korea.

FAQs

Q1: How many Korean films have been submitted for Oscars 2026?

A total of 19 films have been submitted by the Korean Film Council for the Best International Feature Film category.

Q2: Is Omniscient Reader: The Prophet already released?

Yes, the film released in South Korea on July 23, 2025.

Q3: What is the genre of No Other Choice starring Son Ye Jin?

It’s a black comedy thriller, based on the novel The Ax by Donald Westlake.

Q4: Did Harbin win any major awards?

Yes, it won Best Film at the Baeksang Arts Awards 2025, and its cinematographer Hong Kyung Pyo won the Grand Prize (Daesang).

Q5: When will the final nominations for the Oscars 2026 be announced?

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is expected to announce final nominations in January 2026, ahead of the Oscars ceremony in March 2026.

