Two Much with Kajol & Twinkle Review: Salman and Aamir’s Chat Show Falls Short of Expectations

Two Much with Kajol & Twinkle: A Concept That Looked Better on Paper

The pairing of Kajol and Twinkle Khanna as co-hosts was an exciting proposition. Known for their wit, sass, and sharp comebacks, the duo were expected to bring edge and spontaneity to Bollywood’s chat-show landscape. But the premiere episode stumbled right from the start.

The opening gimmick — feeding guests from a giant food platter — felt forced and inorganic. Salman seemed visibly disinterested, Aamir tried to play along, and Kajol’s orange juice experiment barely raised a smile. Instead of sparking chemistry, the moment fell flat.

Where to Watch Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle

The series streams exclusively on Prime Video. The first episode featuring Salman Khan and Aamir Khan premiered on September 25, 2025, and new episodes drop every Thursday. Viewers can subscribe to Amazon Prime Video to catch the latest installments and enjoy the show from the comfort of home.

Two Much with Kajol & Twinkle: Conversations That Didn’t Catch Fire

Once the food was cleared, the talk turned to safer ground: how Salman and Aamir first met, the beginnings of their friendship, and memories from the past. But the conversation lacked direction. Too often it meandered, with neither Kajol nor Twinkle steering it toward fresh or engaging insights.

Aamir Khan, while affable, largely repeated stories he’s told in other interviews about relationships and career strategies.

Salman Khan, initially reserved, eventually loosened up, sharing vivid details about his struggle with trigeminal neuralgia. This moment — raw and personal — was one of the rare highlights that added depth to the otherwise sanitised episode.

Two Much with Kajol & Twinkle: Sparks of Wit, But Not Enough Heat

While Twinkle occasionally threw in her trademark sassy quips, and Kajol raised sharp points about gender dynamics in Bollywood (like older male stars working opposite younger heroines), the impact was diluted. Instead of sparking real dialogue, these moments often ended in mansplaining from the superstar guests.

The games segment — a staple of celebrity chat shows — also fell flat, lacking originality and energy.

Salman Khan’s Big Reveal: Children, Not Legacy

If there was one headline-worthy moment, it came when Salman opened up about parenthood. When nudged by Twinkle about children, he admitted candidly:

“Children, I will have one day soon. God willing.”

Salman dismissed the idea of building a “legacy,” stressing that stardom is shaped by audiences, not dynastic pressure. He also made it clear that his family — including father Salim Khan — has never pressured him to marry or have children.

A Look Back at Salman’s Relationships

The conversation naturally led to a reflection on Salman’s much-discussed personal life:

Aishwarya Rai (1999–2002): Intense, public, and stormy, ending in headlines that linger even today.

Katrina Kaif (2005–2010): A long-term bond that outlasted romance, with the two remaining professionally cordial.

Iulia Vantur (2011 onwards, unconfirmed): A recurring presence in his life, though never officially acknowledged.

Samantha Lockwood (2021–22): A brief tabloid buzz that fizzled quickly.

Sangeeta Bijlani (late ’80s–’90s): One of his earliest and most talked-about romances, with mutual respect keeping their bond alive.

Verdict: Too Much? Or Too Little?

For a premiere featuring two of Bollywood’s most bankable stars, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle felt surprisingly underwhelming. While Salman’s candidness about health and family brought authenticity, much of the episode was too polished, too rehearsed, and too safe.

The potential of Kajol and Twinkle’s fiery personalities wasn’t fully tapped, leaving the show looking like a missed opportunity rather than a bold new addition to celebrity talk TV.

The first episode leaves viewers with mixed feelings. If the intent was to start with star power, that box is ticked. But if the goal was to shake up the format with sass, sparkle, and unfiltered revelations, Two Much still has a long way to go.

New episodes of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle drop every Thursday on Prime Video. Whether upcoming guests allow the hosts to loosen up and lean into their strengths remains the real test.

