Kashmir Files Row: ‘Found it Unethical’ Sudipto Sen on Lapid’s Remarks at IFFI

Amid ‘The Kashmir Files’ remarks row, Bengali Filmmaker Sudipto Sen, who was a part of jury board at the International Film Festival of India, said that he found it ‘unethical’ on the part of fellow juror and Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid to make statements against a film, which 'wasn't even awarded' at the ceremony.

Sen was quoted by ANI saying, “As a practice, etiquette and ethic, the jury board is supposed to talk about films that are awarded. We don’t talk about films that are not awarded. The jury board has nothing to do with someone bringing out rejected film for discussion in a public forum.”

“If one of us (members) randomly goes to talk about a film which wasn’t even awarded at some platform, I would find it unethical,” he added.

Explaining the process of decision-making behind the films shortlisted for the award at the film festival, Sen said, "We received 22 films, from which we were supposed to give out 6 awards - Best film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Female Actor, Special Jury Award for aesthetics and artistic values and Best Debut Director Award. We saw each of the 22 films, and collectively analyzed each of them based on criteria like camera work, editing, sound, storytelling, acting etc. We shortlisted 5 films to be awarded".