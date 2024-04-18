Mumbai Police Reveals Intent Behind Firing Incident Outside Salman Khan's Residence

In a recent update, Mumbai Crime Branch officials informed that the individuals involved in the firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Bandra residence had intentions to intimidate rather than cause harm.
According to a statement from a Mumbai Crime Branch official, the accused had conducted a reconnaissance of Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel with the sole purpose of scaring him. The official confirmed that statements from both families have been recorded in Bihar, and investigations are ongoing with the questioning of approximately seven individuals from Haryana and other states.
Meanwhile, sources have confirmed that the Mumbai Crime Branch will record Salman Khan's statement as a witness in the case related to the firing incident.
Upon the arrival of Mumbai Police officials at Salman Khan's house after the incident, the actor reportedly expressed anger and concern about his family's security. He questioned the efficacy of the security provided by Mumbai Police, considering such an incident occurred despite heavy deployment of personnel at his residence, according to sources.
Earlier revelations from the Mumbai Crime Branch unveiled that the perpetrators had meticulously planned the attack, conducting reconnaissance of the actor's residence before the incident. Moments before the shooting, the assailants parked a motorcycle approximately 100 meters away from Salman Khan's residence at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. They then approached the premises on the motorcycle and opened fire before fleeing the scene.
In another development, Mumbai Police filed a case against Anmol Bishnoi in connection with the firing incident, citing his use of threatening language on Facebook. Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, allegedly made threatening remarks about the incident on the social media platform.
Furthermore, two suspects, identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) from Bihar, were arrested by the Kachchh police and handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch for further investigation. Subsequently, Mumbai's Killa Court remanded the accused to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until April 25, following a medical examination.