Upcoming Disney+Hotstar Releases To Watch In September 2023

'The Freelancer' - Unveiling a Thrilling Tale of Transformation and Rescue - Premiering on September 1, 2023

Inspired by the gripping narrative of Shirish Thorat's 2017 bestseller, 'A Ticket to Syria,' 'The Freelancer' charts the remarkable journey of Avinash Kamath. Formerly a valiant police officer, Avinash's path takes a riveting turn as he evolves into a daring mercenary. His mission? To venture deep into the heart of war-torn Syria, he must execute a high-stakes rescue operation to save Aliya, a newlywed woman ensnared in the ever-escalating web of ISIS terror. Starring acclaimed actors Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher, and Kashmira Pardeshi in leading roles, this series is the brainchild of Neeraj Pandey, celebrated for his mastery in espionage thrillers like 'Special OPS' and 'Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story,' serving as both creator and writer.

'I Am Groot Season 2' - Journey into Marvel's Cosmic Wonderland - Premiering on September 6, 2023

Marvel enthusiasts, get ready for another thrilling ride as 'I Am Groot' returns for its highly-anticipated second season on September 6, 2023. This season promises to delve deeper into the mischievous escapades of the beloved sapling, Baby Groot. Embark on an interstellar adventure alongside Baby Groot as he explores the vast reaches of the universe from the comfort of the Guardians' spacecraft. Brace yourself for encounters with exotic new creatures and captivating settings, including an icy planet, offering tantalizing glimpses of uncharted corners in the galaxy.

'The Little Mermaid' - A Classic Reimagined Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from September 6, 2023

Disney+ Hotstar's ever-expanding cinematic repertoire welcomes 'The Little Mermaid' after its successful theatrical run. Featuring an ensemble cast including Halle Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, and Javier Bardem as King Triton, this enchanting film, released in May, breathes new life into the timeless tale first brought to life in Disney's 1989 animated classic. Dive into Ariel's enchanting journey as she makes a daring trade – her voice, in exchange for the chance to walk on land.

'Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramoon' A Majestic Sequel Unfolds - Exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from September 9, 2023

Circle the date on your calendar as the iconic K-drama, 'Arthdal Chronicles,' returns with an eagerly awaited sequel on September 9, 2023, streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. This new chapter unfolds a decade after Ta Gon's ascension to the throne, setting the stage for a long-anticipated showdown between Gon and Eun Seom. Brace yourself for an epic clash that has been brewing in the shadows, promising intrigue, drama, and unmissable storytelling.

'The Worst Of Evil' - A 1990s Crime Saga Unveils Premiering on Disney+ Hotstar on September 27, 2023

Get ready for a gripping journey into the world of undercover police officers as they infiltrate an expansive criminal network in 'The Worst Of Evil.' Premiering on Disney+ Hotstar on September 27, 2023, this series is set against the backdrop of the 1990s and explores the illicit drug trade that spans borders, reaching from Korea to China and Japan. With a stellar cast including Ji Chang-wook, Wi Ha-joon, and Im Se-mi, prepare for an adrenaline-fueled narrative that reveals the darkest secrets of a criminal empire.