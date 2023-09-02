OTT Releases This Week: Movies, web series to watch over the weekend

OTT Releases This Week: If you're a fan of OTT releases, you're in luck this week. A plethora of movies and shows are hitting various OTT platforms this week. Let's dive into what's new as we check OTT releases this week for movies and web series. This week's offerings span across the genres of romance, comedy, and thriller, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy from the comfort of their screens. Whether you're in the mood for heartwarming tales, side-splitting laughter, or nail-biting suspense, this week's lineup has got you covered. So, grab your popcorn and get ready for a fantastic weekend of streaming entertainment!

"Choose Love" - An Unforgettable Netflix Interactive Experience

Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic journey with "Choose Love," a groundbreaking Netflix interactive movie that boasts an all-star ensemble cast including Laura Marano, Avan Jogia, and Scott Michael Foster. What makes this film truly exceptional is its unique interactive format, where viewers are empowered to make choices that shape the course of the story. Transport yourself into the whimsical world of romantic comedy, where every decision you make leads to a personalized adventure. Don't miss your chance to dive into this one-of-a-kind experience, as "Choose Love" premieres exclusively on Netflix on August 31st. Here, love truly rests in your hands.

"DD Returns" - A Spine-Chilling Comedy Thrill Ride

Prepare for a rollercoaster of horror and humor with "DD Returns," an absolute must-watch on the ZEE5 platform. This hair-raising tale revolves around a haunted family whose lives take an unexpected twist when a group of hapless thieves find themselves trapped in their eerie abode. Featuring a stellar cast including Santhanam, Surbhi, and Fefsi Vijayan, "DD Returns" promises to deliver spine-tingling scares coupled with uproarious laughter. Mark your calendar for September 1st and get ready for a thrilling night of supernatural comedy in Tamil.

"Disenchantment: The Final Season" - A Farewell to Dreamland

Bid farewell to Dreamland as "Disenchantment," the beloved adult-targeted animated series on Netflix, returns for its epic final season on September 1st. Set in the enchanting yet crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, this fantastical series has been a source of constant laughter and adventure. As the story unfolds, expect a fitting conclusion to this extraordinary tale. Don't miss out on the last adventures in Dreamland, as "Disenchantment" takes its whimsical bow.

"Friday Night Plan" - Your Recipe for Weekend Laughter

Looking for the perfect weekend laugh therapy? Look no further than "Friday Night Plan," a heartwarming coming-of-age comedy making its debut on Netflix on September 1st. Starring Babil Khan, Medha Rana, and Juhi Chawla, this film follows the antics of two bickering brothers as they navigate the ups and downs of life. With its comedic charm and relatable characters, "Friday Night Plan" promises to be a delightful addition to your weekend itinerary, serving up plenty of laughs and valuable life lessons.

"Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare" - A Hilarious Kannada Caper

Get ready for a belly-aching dose of humor with "Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare," a side-splitting Kannada comedy. The story unfolds as aspiring filmmaker Ajith finds himself entangled in a riotous series of events, accused of crafting a fake suicide note for his hostel warden. Brace yourself for a comedy of errors that will have you in stitches. Stream this laughter-inducing masterpiece on ZEE5 starting September 1st and dive into the world of Kannada hilarity.

"Is She the Wolf?" - Unmasking Hidden Desires

Prepare for a rollercoaster of emotions and surprises with "Is She the Wolf?" This intriguing reality show, set to premiere on Netflix on September 3rd, offers a unique dating experience. Five men and five women search for love while navigating a web of hidden intentions. With some of the women concealing their true feelings, expect a thrilling and emotionally charged journey in this English-language reality show.

"Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 5" - A Tale of Romance and Redemption

"Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan" returns with its highly anticipated fifth season, promising fans of Hindi romance an enthralling storyline. Starring Parth Samthan, Niti Taylor, Kishwer Merchant, and Ayaz Khan, the new season delves into the protagonists' journey to resolve their differences and inner conflicts. Premiering on JioCinema on September 2nd, this series guarantees a rollercoaster of emotions, drama, and heartfelt moments.

"Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones" - Unlocking the Secrets of Longevity

Embark on a thought-provoking journey with "Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones," a captivating documentary available on Netflix since August 30th. In this eye-opening film, Dan Buettner takes you on a global tour of five distinct communities known for their remarkably long and fulfilling lives. Discover the well-guarded secrets to longevity and well-being as this documentary unravels the mysteries of these remarkable places.

"Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins" - A Gripping Spanish Drama

Immerse yourself in the gripping Spanish-language drama "Miss Adrenaline," available on Netflix since August 30th. The story follows a competitive biker who assumes her long-lost twin sister's identity in her quest for vengeance and the truth behind their separation. With a blend of drama and intrigue, this film will have you on the edge of your seat as secrets unravel and destinies collide.

"Mr. Right" - A Mandarin-Language Love Journey

Discover the world of love through the eyes of Cheng Hao, a dedicated dentist who offers advice on love despite never experiencing it himself. "Mr. Right," a Mandarin-language drama available on MX Player since August 30th, delves into Cheng Hao's transformative journey as he helps others win the hearts of their dream partners. With its unique premise and emotional depth, this film offers a fresh perspective on love and relationships.

"Scam 2003: The Telgi Story" - Uncovering White-Collar Intrigue

Prepare for a riveting exploration of white-collar crime in "Scam 2003: The Telgi Story," a gripping Hindi drama. This intense narrative unfolds the complex web of scams orchestrated by Abdul Karim Telgi across multiple Indian states. Premiering on SonyLIV on September 1st, this drama delves deep into the world of high-stakes deception and its far-reaching consequences.

"The Freelancer" - A Heart-Pounding Rescue Mission

Join ex-cop Avinash Kamath as he embarks on a perilous mission to rescue a newlywed named Aliya from the war-torn chaos of Syria, all while facing the looming threat of ISIS terror. "The Freelancer," a Hindi-language thriller, will keep you at the edge of your seat. Available on Disney+ Hotstar starting September 1st, this adrenaline-fueled adventure promises high-stakes action and suspense.

"The Wheel of Time Season 2" - A Battle Between Light and Darkness

Prepare for the next chapter in the epic saga of "The Wheel of Time" as it returns for its highly-anticipated second season on Amazon Prime Video, starting September 1st. This action-packed series continues the thrilling tale of powerful sorceresses and their quest to protect Rand from the Dark One's influence. As Rand's power grows, so does the impending madness, and the Last Battle between light and darkness looms. Get ready for an intense ride in this captivating English-language fantasy series.