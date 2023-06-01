Upcoming Kannada movies releasing on OTT in 2023 – Netflix, Prime Video, SunNXT, Voot, and more

The landscape of Kannada cinema is witnessing a subtle yet noticeable shift, as an increasing number of filmmakers choose to explore the realm of direct-to-OTT releases. While this trend remains relatively uncommon, it is gaining traction as films originally intended for the big screen now find themselves embraced by streaming platforms as trusted distribution partners. In this evolving landscape, filmmakers are often presented with the opportunity to negotiate separate deals for the satellite and digital rights to their creations. This becomes especially intriguing when a general entertainment channel boasts its very own OTT platform. For instance, the TV rights for the captivating film "James" found a home on Star Suvarna, while its OTT rights journeyed to SonyLiv, creating a unique duality of viewing experiences. In recent times, the likes of Zee Network and Colors Kannada have emerged as influential players in the industry, actively seeking to acquire the rights to compelling Kannada films. As a result, numerous theatrical releases are now finding their place on popular OTT platforms such as Zee5 Kannada, Voot Select, and others. It's paving the way for a diverse and captivating array of upcoming and recent Kannada titles that will soon be available for audiences to enjoy on platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, SunNXT, Voot, and beyond. Here are the upcoming Kannada movies releasing on OTT in 2023.
"Shivaji Surathkal: The Mysterious Case of Maayavi" is the highly anticipated second installment in the Kannada detective saga, with the talented Ramesh Aravind reprising his role as the lead character. Set six years after the original film, this thrilling mystery marks the 131st case for the seasoned sleuth. Audiences can expect a captivating storyline filled with suspense, intrigue, and unexpected twists. The film is set to be streamed on the popular platform Zee5 Kannada, with the exact streaming date yet to be announced, but it is expected to be around June 23. Directed by Gopal Haller Honnavara, this action-packed entertainer features a stellar cast including Ranadhir Gowda, Rishvi Bhat, Sunder Raj, Shivraj KR Pete, Tabala Nani, and Kari Subbu, ensuring a riveting cinematic experience for fans of the genre.
"Daredevil Musthafa" marks the directorial debut of Shashank Soghal and is based on a short story by the renowned author Poornachandra Tejasvi. This film promises to be a thrilling and exhilarating experience, showcasing the extraordinary journey of its titular character. With adrenaline-pumping action sequences and a captivating narrative, "Daredevil Musthafa" is set to leave audiences on the edge of their seats. While the streaming date on Amazon Prime Video is yet to be confirmed, fans eagerly await this promising debut.
"Undenaama" is a lighthearted comedy that revolves around the challenges faced by the protagonist in his quest to find a suitable life partner. Starring the talented Komal and Dhanya Balakrishna in the lead roles, this film is filled with humor, witty dialogues, and relatable situations. Audiences can anticipate an entertaining and laughter-filled ride as the protagonist navigates the often comical world of matchmaking. "Undenaama" is expected to be available for streaming on SunNXT, with the exact streaming date likely to be around June 3.
"Pentagon" is a unique collection of five short films, each directed by a different filmmaker, offering a diverse and comprehensive perspective on life, death, and everything in between. With a talented ensemble cast including Kishore, Pruthvi Ambaar, P Ravishankar, Tanisha Kuppanda, and Prakash Belawadi, among others, audiences can expect a thought-provoking cinematic experience that explores various aspects of the human condition. "Pentagon" is scheduled to be released on the popular streaming platform Amazon Prime Video, with the exact streaming date yet to be announced, but expected to be around May 27.
"Thothapuri 2" is the highly anticipated sequel to the original film, and due to the box office performance of the first installment, the makers have decided to release the second part directly on an OTT platform. Starring the talented Jaggesh, this film promises to deliver an engaging and captivating storyline that will leave audiences wanting more. While the exact streaming date on Zee5 Kannada is yet to be announced, fans of the franchise can anticipate another thrilling adventure in the world of "Thothapuri."
"Premam Poojyam" is a significant milestone for Nenapirali Prem as it marks his 25th film. This tragic love story follows the journey of a cardiologist, portrayed by Prem, who yearns for his long-lost love. The film introduces Brunda Acharya as the leading lady, bringing a fresh and heartfelt chemistry to the screen. Audiences can expect a poignant narrative filled with emotions, romance, and soul-stirring performances. "Premam Poojyam" is set to be streamed on the streaming platform Cinebazzar, with the streaming date expected to be around June or July of 2023. Fans of Nenapirali Prem and lovers of heartfelt love stories will be eagerly awaiting the release of "Premam Poojyam" to witness the captivating performances and emotional depth that this milestone film promises to deliver. With a talented cast and a poignant storyline, this film is poised to leave a lasting impact on the hearts of its viewers, making it a must-watch for Kannada cinema enthusiasts.