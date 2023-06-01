Upcoming Kannada movies releasing on OTT in 2023 – Netflix, Prime Video, SunNXT, Voot, and more

The landscape of Kannada cinema is witnessing a subtle yet noticeable shift, as an increasing number of filmmakers choose to explore the realm of direct-to-OTT releases. While this trend remains relatively uncommon, it is gaining traction as films originally intended for the big screen now find themselves embraced by streaming platforms as trusted distribution partners. In this evolving landscape, filmmakers are often presented with the opportunity to negotiate separate deals for the satellite and digital rights to their creations. This becomes especially intriguing when a general entertainment channel boasts its very own OTT platform. For instance, the TV rights for the captivating film "James" found a home on Star Suvarna, while its OTT rights journeyed to SonyLiv, creating a unique duality of viewing experiences. In recent times, the likes of Zee Network and Colors Kannada have emerged as influential players in the industry, actively seeking to acquire the rights to compelling Kannada films. As a result, numerous theatrical releases are now finding their place on popular OTT platforms such as Zee5 Kannada, Voot Select, and others. It's paving the way for a diverse and captivating array of upcoming and recent Kannada titles that will soon be available for audiences to enjoy on platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, SunNXT, Voot, and beyond. Here are the upcoming Kannada movies releasing on OTT in 2023.