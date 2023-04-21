Upcoming Malayalam Movies to watch on Amazon Prime in April 2023

As we enter the blossoming month of April 2023, the artistic prowess of Malayalam cinema once again takes center stage on the Amazon Prime platform. A diverse range of films, spanning multiple genres and emotions, are primed to take audiences on a rollercoaster of thrills and spills, laughter and tears. With their captivating storytelling and exquisite performances, these films promise to enrapture and enthrall Malayalam film aficionados. This article offers a glimpse into the upcoming releases, inviting you to join the cinematic ride and immerse yourself in the dynamic world of Malayalam cinema.
Chattambi is a raw and gritty movie about a henchman named Sakharia George, played by Sreenath Bhasi, who controls a border village in Idukki. The film follows Karia's journey as he plans to part ways with his boss, John, after feeling undervalued and underpaid. The movie's non-linear narrative, along with its use of real characters and a single plot, helps to keep it moving. While Chattambi is ultimately a simple revenge story, the standout performances of the actors, particularly Sreenath Bhasi, make the characters come alive.
Aswathama is a gripping thriller that keeps the audience at the edge of their seats from start to finish. The psychopath's heinous actions leave behind a trail of confused and traumatized women, and Gana is determined to bring the perpetrator to justice. As he delves deeper into the investigation, he discovers shocking truths about the psychopath's motives and the extent of his crimes. Along the way, Gana faces several challenges and obstacles, but his unwavering determination and his love for his sister drive him to pursue the case relentlessly. The film is a must-watch for fans of the thriller genre, with its intense plot, impressive performances, and expert direction by Ramana Teja.
This is an engrossing drama that takes place between 1942 and 1986. The narrative follows the brutal 1947 attack on a freedom fighter and his family. Unexpected events cause the son of a freedom fighter to become entangled in the murky mafia world. As the film progresses, we witness the struggles and triumphs of this family, as they navigate through the tumultuous times that India experienced during its struggle for independence and the aftermath that followed. With R. Chandru, Shivu Hiremath, and Soori at the helm, the film is an emotional rollercoaster that keeps the audience invested from start to finish. The cast, including the likes of Upendra, Sudeep, and Shriya Saran, delivers top-notch performances that bring their respective characters to life. Overall, this film is a must-watch for those who enjoy compelling dramas that explore complex themes and historical events.
Maheshum Marutiyum is a romantic comedy film in Malayalam, written and directed by Sethu, featuring Asif Ali and Mamta Mohandas. The plot centers around a love triangle between Mahesh, a car mechanic, his father's Maruti 800, and Gauri, a journalist. The movie is set in 1983 when the Maruti 800 was launched in India as an affordable and modern car for the masses. At the start of the film, Mahesh recounts his life story to a TV show host. He reminisces about his father being one of the first owners of the Maruti 800 car, gifted to him by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi herself. After his father's passing, Mahesh develops a strong emotional bond with the car and refuses to part with it, despite his family's financial difficulties. Additionally, he has a passion for fixing cars and has aspirations of becoming a prosperous businessman in the future.
Vasantha Mullai marks a commendable return for Bobby Simha, as the film tackles the topics of sleep paralysis and blackouts, highlighting the importance of adequate sleep. The first half portrays the mundane life of an IT worker trying to balance work and his relationship, which might come across as tedious to some. However, the second half takes a surprising turn, as Rudhran's imagination leads to a paradoxical plot. Unlike many films that stretch unnecessarily, Vasantha Mullai is refreshingly succinct, making its point clearly and concisely. Ultimately, this film is an intriguing watch that addresses real-life concerns while still delivering a compelling storyline.