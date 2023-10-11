Upcoming Malayalam Movies on OTT: October 2023 is here, and with it comes an exciting lineup of upcoming Malayalam movies that will soon grace our favorite OTT platforms. The Malayalam film industry has been on a roll, consistently delivering captivating and engaging movies in recent years. Thanks to the increasing popularity of OTT platforms, the reach of these Malayalam gems has soared to new heights.

In this article, we'll dive into the highly anticipated releases for October 2023, including titles like "Kannur Squad," "Dhoomam," "Udal," and "Kaathal – The Core." Malayalam cinema enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting these films, eager to be spellbound by their narratives. Let's take a closer look at what's in store for us.

Kannur Squad

Prepare for a thrilling journey as we follow the tenacious cop, George Martin, and his squad on a relentless pursuit of a notorious criminal gang. In the face of daunting challenges, George Martin's leadership shines through, promising an exhilarating drama.

IMDb rating: 8.6

Where to watch: SonyLiv

Cast: Mammootty, Kishore Kumar G, Vijayaraghavan

OTT Release Date: TBA

Dhoomam

Avinash finds himself at a crossroads, torn by a profound moral dilemma. Having served as a marketer for a prominent cigarette company, he grapples with the weight of promoting a product detrimental to people's well-being. Driven by his principles, he decides to step away from his job, fully aware of the consequences that await.

IMDb rating: 5.7

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Aparna Balamurali, Roshan Mathew

OTT Release Date: TBA

Udal

Meet Shiny, a dedicated homemaker and mother, who is discontented with her life at her father-in-law's home. When the home nurse caring for her bedridden wife departs, Shiny is thrust into a new role, taking on unfamiliar responsibilities.

IMDb rating: 6.9

Where to watch: TBA

Cast: Indrans, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Durga Krishna

OTT Release Date: TBA

Kaathal – The Core

Prepare for an intriguing cinematic experience as Malayalam heavyweights Mammootty and Jyotika team up in "Kaathal – The Core." While plot details remain under wraps, it's confirmed that they will portray a married couple, promising an engaging narrative that showcases their exceptional acting prowess.

IMDb rating: TBA

Where to watch: Jio Cinema

Cast: Mammootty, Jyothika

OTT Release Date: TBA

Madhura Manohara Moham

Manu and Meera's worlds are turned upside down when a startling truth comes to light, challenging the very foundations of their families. As they question societal norms and navigate the intricacies of their community, a tumultuous journey unfolds.

IMDb rating: 7.4

Where to watch: TBA

Cast: Sharafudheen, Rajisha Vijayan, Aarsha Chandini Baiju

OTT Release Date: TBA

Madanolsavam

This inspiring tale revolves around a man defying the odds, courageously confronting extraordinary circumstances, and reclaiming control over his life. It's a testament to resilience and empowerment, showcasing the indomitable spirit of the protagonist.

IMDb rating: 7.2

Where to watch: TBA

Cast: Suraj Venjaramoodu, Babu Antony, Rajesh Madhavan

OTT Release Date: TBA

Sesham Mike-il Fathima

Join us for a delightful and chilled-out story set in Malappuram, with the vivacious Fathima, a football announcer, taking center stage. While the game provides the backdrop, this is not your typical sports story. Expect a captivating narrative with an extended cameo by Shaheen Siddique.