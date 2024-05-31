Upcoming Movie “Kooki’s” Motion Poster Released in Guwahati

Following the motion poster release, a press meet was addressed by Director Pranab J Deka, Veteran Actor Atul Pasoni and producer Dr Junmoni Devi Khaund. Padamashree Eli Ahmed was also present on the occassion.

"Kooki was critically acclaimed by many film faternities across the world who attended Cannes Film festival and watched the film at Marchè Du Film. The film has also grabbed attention of distributers from Europe and Africa", said Director Pranab J Deka.