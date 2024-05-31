Upcoming Movie “Kooki’s” Motion Poster Released in Guwahati
The motion poster of 'Kooki', the hindi feature film made in Assam, was released in Guwahati on Thursday.
Following the motion poster release, a press meet was addressed by Director Pranab J Deka, Veteran Actor Atul Pasoni and producer Dr Junmoni Devi Khaund. Padamashree Eli Ahmed was also present on the occassion.
"Kooki was critically acclaimed by many film faternities across the world who attended Cannes Film festival and watched the film at Marchè Du Film. The film has also grabbed attention of distributers from Europe and Africa", said Director Pranab J Deka.
The movie is scheduled to be released on June 28, 2024 across 100 cinema halls in the country including release in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune etc.
On the occasion of the release Dr Junmoni Devi Khound the producer of the movie said, “We are really excited that we are just a month away from the release of Kooki, our entire team has worked really hard for the project”
"We have also received appreciation from people of many countries those were present at the Cannes Film Festival and has watched the screening of the movie, this has really boosted the entire team and we all are hopeful that people across India will show love and support towards the movie," added Dr Junmoni Devi Khaund.
The motion poster was designed by Anupam Bordoloi and Rubul Das, sound design by Tapan Jyoti Dutta. The posters were designed by Amit Das and Sanjib Chetia.