Upcoming Movies of Chiyaan Vikram: Release Date, Star Cast, Budget & More

The renowned South Indian actor, also known as Chiyaan Vikram, recently wowed audiences with his performance in the blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan: Part One, garnering critical acclaim. We've compiled a list of his upcoming films set to grace the silver screen in the near future.
When Vikram first stepped into the film industry with the 1990 Tamil flick En Kadhal Kanmani, it didn't fare well at the box office. His subsequent attempts, including Thanthu Vitten Ennai, Kaaval Geetham, and Meera, were also commercial disappointments. This led the actor to venture into Telugu and Malayalam cinema.
However, his luck changed with Bala's Sethu in 1999, which marked a turning point in Vikram's career. From there, he starred in a string of blockbusters such as Dhill, Gemini, Kasi, Samurai, Dhool, Saamy, Pithamagan, Anniyan, Raavanan, Deiva Thirumagal, and Iru Mugan. In fact, Vikram won a national award for his role in the 2003 crime drama Pithamagan. Here’s the full list of upcoming movies for Chiyaan Vikram in 2023 and 2024.
Take a look at his upcoming movies that are slated to release in the coming years with the release date, star cast, budget, and latest updates:
Get ready for the highly anticipated sequel to the highest-grossing Tamil films ever, Part Two! The release date has been officially announced for April 28, 2023, and fans can expect the return of Chiyaan Vikram as the iconic Aditya Karikalan. To keep the excitement going, both parts were filmed simultaneously, and the post-production work for Part Two is in full swing. This pan-India release will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, making it accessible to a wide range of audiences. Since the release of Part One, fans have been eagerly awaiting the continuation of the story, and their wait is finally over.
The artist is all set to collaborate with Pa. Ranjith, the renowned director of Kabali, for an upcoming historical saga called Thangalaan. The movie will be jointly produced by K.E. Gnanavel Raja from Studio Green and Neelam Productions, and it will star several talented actors, including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, and Hari Krishnan Anbudarai. The music for the film will be composed by the versatile G.V. Prakash Kumar.
Get ready for the highly anticipated movie by Vikram, which will soon hit the silver screen after a long wait. The production of this film has been ongoing for some time, and it's slated to hit theaters either in December 2022 or early 2023. The renowned director from South India, Gautham Vasudev Menon, has taken the reins of the project, and the cast is star-studded, featuring names like Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, R. Parthiban, and Simran, to name a few. This upcoming spy thriller is set to feature mesmerizing music by the talented Harris Jayaraj, known for his work in the hit movie Anniyan.