Upcoming Movies of Chiyaan Vikram: Release Date, Star Cast, Budget & More

The renowned South Indian actor, also known as Chiyaan Vikram, recently wowed audiences with his performance in the blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan: Part One, garnering critical acclaim. We've compiled a list of his upcoming films set to grace the silver screen in the near future.

When Vikram first stepped into the film industry with the 1990 Tamil flick En Kadhal Kanmani, it didn't fare well at the box office. His subsequent attempts, including Thanthu Vitten Ennai, Kaaval Geetham, and Meera, were also commercial disappointments. This led the actor to venture into Telugu and Malayalam cinema.

However, his luck changed with Bala's Sethu in 1999, which marked a turning point in Vikram's career. From there, he starred in a string of blockbusters such as Dhill, Gemini, Kasi, Samurai, Dhool, Saamy, Pithamagan, Anniyan, Raavanan, Deiva Thirumagal, and Iru Mugan. In fact, Vikram won a national award for his role in the 2003 crime drama Pithamagan. Here’s the full list of upcoming movies for Chiyaan Vikram in 2023 and 2024.