Upcoming movies of Rajkumar Rao in 2023-2024

1- Crowd

Anubhav Sinha's socio-political drama Crowd, starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, has secured a March 24th release date this year. The two actors were recently seen together in Badhaai Do.

2- Guns & Roses

Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film, Guns & Roses, directed by the acclaimed duo Raj and DK, known for their thrilling and action-packed dramas, will be released directly on an OTT platform.

3- Mr. and Mrs. Mahi

After their successful collaboration in the horror-comedy Roohi, Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor will star in Karan Johar's family drama Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, which has already been announced prior to filming.

4- Second Innings

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon will reunite for the film Second Innings, directed by Abhishek Jain, following their previous collaboration in Bareilly Ki Barfi.

5- Srikanth Bolla Biopic

Rajkummar Rao will portray Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla in a biopic, once again teaming up with T Series.

6- Welcome

The acclaimed duo of director Hansal Mehta and actor Rajkummar Rao will collaborate on Welcome, a social drama based on a true story. This list will be updated as more information about his upcoming films becomes available.

