Upcoming movies of Rajkumar Rao in 2023-2024

Anubhav Sinha's socio-political drama Crowd, starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, has secured a March 24th release date this year. The two actors were recently seen together in Badhaai Do.
Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film, Guns & Roses, directed by the acclaimed duo Raj and DK, known for their thrilling and action-packed dramas, will be released directly on an OTT platform.
After their successful collaboration in the horror-comedy Roohi, Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor will star in Karan Johar's family drama Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, which has already been announced prior to filming.
Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon will reunite for the film Second Innings, directed by Abhishek Jain, following their previous collaboration in Bareilly Ki Barfi.
Rajkummar Rao will portray Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla in a biopic, once again teaming up with T Series.
The acclaimed duo of director Hansal Mehta and actor Rajkummar Rao will collaborate on Welcome, a social drama based on a true story. This list will be updated as more information about his upcoming films becomes available.