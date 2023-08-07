Upcoming Movies of Varun Dhawan in 2023 & 2024

Varun Dhawan is a prominent Bollywood actor who burst onto the scene with his debut film Student of the Year in 2012. Born in Mumbai to filmmaker David Dhawan, he has an elder brother named Rohit Dhawan. Varun's impressive versatility and ability to seamlessly switch between different genres have helped him establish himself as a promising actor in the industry.

Over the years, Varun has been featured in several successful movies such as Dilwale, Judwaa 2, and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, to name a few. He is known for delivering outstanding performances that have been praised by both critics and audiences, winning him several awards and accolades in the process.

Varun's acting prowess was on full display in his role as a man seeking vengeance in the 2015 movie Badlapur. This film garnered critical acclaim, with Varun's emotional depth and intensity drawing high praise. He also starred in the dance-based movie ABCD 2 in the same year, which was a box office hit.

With his undeniable talent and hard work, Varun has become one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. His films have collectively grossed over $1 billion at the box office, cementing his status as one of the most successful actors of his generation. He has even hosted several award ceremonies and appeared on television shows, showcasing his all-around entertainment skills.

Varun Dhawan's down-to-earth personality and commitment to his craft have won him a massive following on social media. He continues to be a fan favorite and one of the brightest stars in Bollywood, with his popularity showing no signs of slowing down. In this article, we have mentioned the list of the upcoming films of Varun Dhawan. Despite being attached to two other projects, Ranbhoomi, and Mr. Lele, Varun has opted out of both films. He was also expected to collaborate with his Badlapur director Sriram Raghavan on a biopic titled Ekkees, but due to several delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Varun eventually backed out of the project.