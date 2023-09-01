Upcoming Releases on Netflix in September 2023

6ixty nin9 the Series (Thai)

Prepare for a thrilling journey of unexpected events in the Thai series "6ixty nin9," releasing on September 6, 2023. Triggered by the discovery of a mysterious box in an apartment doorway, this intriguing series promises to take viewers on an exhilarating ride as a woman's life takes an unforeseen turn. With an air of mystery and suspense, this show will undoubtedly keep audiences hooked from start to finish.

Predators (British)

For nature enthusiasts and wildlife lovers, "Predators" is a must-watch British documentary series set to premiere on September 6, 2023. This gripping series takes viewers on a global journey to witness the struggles of apex predators like cheetahs and polar bears as they fight for survival. Expect breathtaking cinematography, awe-inspiring moments, and a profound appreciation for the wonders of the natural world.

Dear Child (German)

"Dear Child," the German series releasing on September 7, 2023, promises to be a gripping and suspenseful experience. Uncover the mystery of a woman's miraculous escape from captivity 13 years after her disappearance. With an intricate narrative and a web of secrets waiting to be unraveled, this series will keep you on the edge of your seat, eager to piece together the puzzle.

A Time Called You (Korean)

"A Time Called You," the Korean series set to debut on September 8, 2023, combines the elements of time travel and romance in a captivating storyline. Follow a young woman who journeys back to 1998 and encounters a man bearing a striking resemblance to her late boyfriend. With the possibility of love transcending time, this series promises to be a heartwarming and intriguing exploration of fate and second chances.

Burning Body (Spanish)

"Burning Body," a Spanish crime drama based on real events, arrives on September 8, 2023. This gripping series delves into the investigation of a police officer's murder, with a couple at the center of the mystery. Expect suspense, unexpected twists, and a riveting storyline that will keep you glued to your screens as you try to unravel the truth.

Once Upon a Crime (Japanese)

"Once Upon a Crime," the Japanese series slated for release on September 14, 2023, adds a dark twist to classic fairy tales. As Red Riding Hood and Cinderella grapple with the aftermath of a gruesome accident, this series combines elements of fantasy, suspense, and macabre humor. Get ready for a captivating and unique storytelling experience that will leave you both intrigued and amused.