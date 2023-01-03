Upcoming South Indian movies and series on OTT in 2023 – Prime Video, Zee5, Hotstar, etc

Along with Bollywood, even South Indian movies have opted to bypass traditional distribution channels. Instead, many debut on major streaming services immediately after their theatrical debut, while others don't hit OTT services until weeks later.
Fans of South Indian movies have some amazing options to look forward to in 2023. If you're looking for some new Tamil and Telegu films to watch, here's a list of those that have been recently released or will be available online soon.
Recently, Kollywood has been producing a lot of serious stories, so it's refreshing to see a romantic drama that doesn't take itself too seriously and instead focuses on simple solutions to complex problems. Raghav Mirdath's debut feature film, Kalangalil Aval Vasandham, is about a would-be lover boy who learns to put his differences with his loving wife aside and gives up his egocentric ways. Though there are some problems, especially in the film's climax, the film does occasionally engage us thanks to some good writing.
Nadanam starts with a situation in a village where the true spirit of dance is slowly fading away, posing a problem for the ancient village of Natyam, where it was born. A classical dancer named Sitara (Sandhya Raju) tries to bring art back from the dead by performing a play that is forbidden by everyone, including her master (Adithya Menon). As she tries to reconcile the village's murky history with a myth about a long-forgotten goddess, she finds herself caught in the middle.
An atheist archaeologist who becomes a believer races against time to disprove the myth that the legendary Ram Setu does not exist so that it can be preserved before evil forces destroy it. Ram Setu, an action-adventure with plenty of plot twists, is the kind of movie that can be watched by the whole family during the holiday season and is sure to keep everyone entertained.
Yashoda, a good and honest woman, gives in to the pressure of her situation and agrees to become a surrogate mother. But when this finally happens, she's thrown into a whirlwind of unknowns. The movie shows how she fights her way out of a maze of politicians, doctors, and other influential people.
The film is directed by Kannan, and it follows a young woman as she struggles with life after getting married to a teacher from a conservative family. The rest of the plot centres on her fearless approach to challenging ingrained patriarchal norms. The film features notable roles for Aishwarya Rajesh, Rahul Raveendran, and Yogi Babu.
Kasethan Kadavulada is R. Kannan's forthcoming heist comedy film in the Indian Tamil language. This version is a reimagining of the original Tamil movie from 1972. The film's main stars are Shiva and Priya Anand, and it also features Yogi Babu, Urvashi, Karunakaran, Sivaangi Krishnakumar, Pugazh, Thalaivasal Vijay, and Manobala. The plot centres on the protagonist and his two accomplices as they attempt to rob his stepmother of her money.
Scripted and directed by Sathyasiva, Naan Mirugamaai Maara is an upcoming Tamil action thriller film produced by T. D. Rajha and D. R. Sanjay Kumar under the Chendur Film International banner. M. Sasikumar, Hariprriya, and Vikranth play starring roles in the film. Music is by Ghibran, cinematography is by Raja Bhattacharjee, and the editing is by N. B. Srikanth, but there are no songs. After some legal wrangling, the title was changed from Common Man to Naan Mirugamaai Maara.