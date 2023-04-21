Upcoming Tamil Movies on Amazon Prime to check out in April 2023

Kabzaa (Tamil)

This is an engrossing drama that takes place between 1942 and 1986. The narrative follows the brutal 1947 attack on a freedom fighter and his family. Unexpected events cause the son of a freedom fighter to become entangled in the murky mafia world. As the film progresses, we witness the struggles and triumphs of this family, as they navigate through the tumultuous times that India experienced during its struggle for independence and the aftermath that followed. With R. Chandru, Shivu Hiremath, and Soori at the helm, the film is an emotional rollercoaster that keeps the audience invested from start to finish. The cast, including the likes of Upendra, Sudeep, and Shriya Saran, delivers top-notch performances that bring their respective characters to life. Overall, this film is a must-watch for those who enjoy compelling dramas that explore complex themes and historical events.