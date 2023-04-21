Upcoming Tamil Movies on Amazon Prime to check out in April 2023

If you're a fan of Tamil cinema and looking for some exciting new releases to add to your watchlist, then Amazon Prime has got you covered. In April 2023, the streaming service will host a range of upcoming Tamil movies that are sure to pique your interest. With a variety of genres and star-studded casts, these films promise to deliver thrilling storylines and captivating performances that will keep you glued to your screen. From action-packed thrillers to heartfelt dramas, here are four upcoming Tamil movies on Amazon Prime that you won't want to miss.
Aswathama is a gripping thriller that keeps the audience at the edge of their seats from start to finish. The psychopath's heinous actions leave behind a trail of confused and traumatized women, and Gana is determined to bring the perpetrator to justice. As he delves deeper into the investigation, he discovers shocking truths about the psychopath's motives and the extent of his crimes. Along the way, Gana faces several challenges and obstacles, but his unwavering determination and his love for his sister drive him to pursue the case relentlessly. The film is a must-watch for fans of the thriller genre, with its intense plot, impressive performances, and expert direction by Ramana Teja.
N4 is a thought-provoking film that explores the interconnected lives of various characters residing in the Kasimedu district, a tightly-knit community united by shared struggles and adversities. The story primarily revolves around two brothers, Suriya and Karthi, who work at the local fishing harbor and lead contented lives with their partners. They were raised by a godmother since they were orphans. On the other hand, a group of young men indulge in drugs and alcohol and lead a reckless and perilous existence. When one of them accidentally fires a gun, the resulting chaos sets off a chain of events that affects Suriya and his loved ones profoundly. The film's central theme is how powerful individuals exploit those from lower socio-economic backgrounds and how fate, destiny, and karma can surprise us.
This is an engrossing drama that takes place between 1942 and 1986. The narrative follows the brutal 1947 attack on a freedom fighter and his family. Unexpected events cause the son of a freedom fighter to become entangled in the murky mafia world. As the film progresses, we witness the struggles and triumphs of this family, as they navigate through the tumultuous times that India experienced during its struggle for independence and the aftermath that followed. With R. Chandru, Shivu Hiremath, and Soori at the helm, the film is an emotional rollercoaster that keeps the audience invested from start to finish. The cast, including the likes of Upendra, Sudeep, and Shriya Saran, delivers top-notch performances that bring their respective characters to life. Overall, this film is a must-watch for those who enjoy compelling dramas that explore complex themes and historical events.
Vijay Varadharaj, known for his popular YouTube channel Temple Monkeys, is infamous for his comedies that often feature profanity and derogatory content. While the team has previously managed to blend this with innovative content and social commentary, their latest release, Pallu Padama Paathuka, a zombie comedy, seems to have resorted to lazy writing and questionable humor. The film stars Dinesh, Sanchita Shetty, Shah Ra, Rajendran, Jagan, Linga, Sai Dheena, Harish Paredy, Abdul, and Rishikanth, and is directed by Vijay Varadharaj.