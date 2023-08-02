Upcoming Tamil Movies on OTT [August 2023]: Neymar, Por Thozhil, and More!

Upcoming Tamil Movies on OTT: Get ready for an exciting array of upcoming Tamil movies on popular OTT platforms in August 2023! Tamil cinema has been delivering groundbreaking releases, conquering both the box office and digital platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Sun NXT. This month promises a treat for fans who prefer the convenience of streaming movies from home.
Experience a diverse selection of gripping thrillers and heartwarming dramas with the upcoming Tamil movies on OTT platforms in August 2023. Mark your calendars for an unforgettable cinematic journey. Stay updated with the latest insights on these enthralling releases and explore the finest offerings of Tamil cinema. Without further ado, here's a curated list of the upcoming Tamil movies on OTT for August 2023:
Release Date: August 8, 2023 Platform: Disney+Hotstar IMDb Rating: 6.6
Starring: Naslen, Mathew Thomas, Johny Antony
"Neymar" follows the journey of Kunjava and his friend Sinto, whose lives take an unexpected turn when they welcome a new furry companion named Neymar. Brace yourself for heartwarming moments and a rollercoaster of emotions as they form an unbreakable bond with Neymar.
Release Date: August 11, 2023 Platform: Sony Liv IMDb Rating: To Be Announced
Starring: Ashok Selvan, Sharath Kumar, Nikhila Vimal
"Por Thozhil" is a gripping crime thriller that revolves around a police officer and a seasoned law enforcement veteran who join forces to track down a cunning and elusive serial killer. Together, they must unravel the killer's motives and patterns, racing against time to bring justice to the victims and put an end to the reign of terror.