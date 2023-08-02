Exciting OTT Releases in August 2023: Must-Watch Web Series and Movies

Exciting OTT Releases in August 2023: August is gearing up to be an action-packed month for all entertainment enthusiasts, with a slew of highly anticipated films and web series hitting various OTT platforms. From Hollywood star Alia Bhatt's grand debut in "Heart of Stone" to the long-awaited return of "Made in Heaven" Season 2, there's something for everyone to enjoy. So, buckle up and get ready to explore a diverse range of thrilling stories that will keep you hooked throughout the month.
The Guardians are back in action, but this time they face their greatest challenge yet. Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own. The fate of the Guardians hangs in the balance, and the stakes have never been higher. Get ready for an epic space adventure that will leave you on the edge of your seat.
In this gripping web series, six ordinary individuals embark on a daring plan to seek revenge against a powerful politician played by the talented Jimmy Shergill. Their radical heist will take you on a roller-coaster ride of suspense, drama, and unexpected twists that will keep you guessing until the very end.
Delve into the gripping tale of India's most notorious fugitive, Veerappan, through this captivating docuseries. Unravel the 17-year-long manhunt for the elusive criminal and experience the thrilling journey of those who sought to bring him to justice.
Witness India's first Cli-fi series that offers a thought-provoking take on the relationship between the indigenous Bondia tribe and the resource-hungry mining state of Odisha. Based on a true story, "The Jengaburu Curse" sheds light on humanity's relentless pursuit of natural resources and the impact it has on vulnerable communities.
Return to the opulent world of Indian weddings with "Made in Heaven" Season 2. This critically acclaimed series continues its exploration of complex themes, social prejudices, and modern aspirations. Join the talented ensemble cast, including Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur, as they navigate the challenges and extravagance of the wedding planning business.
Prepare to be captivated by Gal Gadot's stunning performance as intelligence operative Rachel Stone. As the last line of defense for a global peacekeeping organization, she must protect their most valuable and dangerous asset. Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut in this high-octane thriller adds an extra layer of excitement to this action-packed film.
Embark on a thrilling journey with iconic character Ahsoka Tano as she searches for the missing Jedi, Ezra Bridger, while facing off against the evil Grand Admiral Thrawn. This highly anticipated series promises to deliver the classic Star Wars charm, along with plenty of adventure and intrigue.
Take a trip back to the 90s with this gripping film starring Dulquer Salmaan and Gulshan Devaiah. "Guns And Gulaabs" explores a world of crime, chaos, and love-struck misfits, making it a must-watch for fans of gripping storytelling.
With such a diverse and exciting lineup, August 2023 is set to be an unforgettable month for streaming enthusiasts. Don't miss the chance to catch these top-notch web series and movies on various OTT platforms for a roller-coaster ride of emotions, thrills, and entertainment.