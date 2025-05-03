Upcoming Tamil OTT Releases in May 2025: From Good Bad Ugly to Gangers

The Tamil entertainment industry is set to bring a variety of films to OTT platforms in May 2025. From powerful action thrillers to socially relevant dramas, here’s a curated list of Tamil movies you can watch from the comfort of your home on Netflix, Aha Video, Tentkotta, and more.

Upcoming Tamil OTT Releases in May 2025

1. Good Bad Ugly

Good Bad Ugly is a gripping action comedy that follows the story of a retired gangster who tries to leave his violent past behind and live a peaceful life. However, circumstances force him to return to his old ways when his son is falsely accused of a crime.

OTT Platform: Netflix (Tentative)

Release Date: May 8, 2025 (Tentative)

Genre: Action Comedy

Theatrical Release Date: April 10, 2025

Cast & Crew

Ajith Kumar

Trisha Krishnan

Arjun Das

Priya Prakash Varrier

Shine Tom Chacko

Rahul Dev

Yogi Babu

2. Varunan

Varunan explores the escalating conflict between rival water distributors amid a global water crisis. As business interests spiral into oppression and brutality, the fight for control puts the very fabric of society at risk.

OTT Platform: Aha Video

Release Date: May 1, 2025

Genre: Socio-Political Thriller

Theatrical Release Date: March 14, 2025

Cast & Crew

Gabriella Charlton

Haripriya Isai

Radha Ravi

Maheshwari Chanakyan

Charan Raj

3. EMI

EMI is the story that goes into the psychological impact of debt and loans on individuals. The narrative focuses on people facing financial struggles and how those pressures affect their relationships, mental well-being, and dreams.

OTT Platform: Tentkotta

Release Date: May 1, 2025

Genre: Social Drama

Theatrical Release Date: April 4, 2025

Cast & Crew

Aadhavan

Mohan Babu

Sadasivam Chinnaraj

Sai Dhanyaa

Senthil Kumari

Lollu Sabha Manohar

Black Pandi

Perarasu

4. Gangers

Directed by Sundar C, Gangers tells the story of Saravanan, an undercover cop living a dual life as a PT master. He embarks on a dangerous mission to expose a ₹100 crore scam involving three gangster brothers, assembling a quirky team from school staff to crack the case.

OTT Platform: Prime Video (Tentative)

Release Date: To Be Announced

Genre: Action Comedy

Cast & Crew

Sundar C

Catherine Tresa

Vadivelu

Redin Kingsley

John Vijay

Vani Bhojan

Hareesh Peradi

May 2025 brings a thrilling mix of Tamil films to your digital screens—whether you're in the mood for crime thrillers, emotional dramas, or socio-political commentaries. From Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly to the intense societal themes of EMI and Varunan, the lineup on platforms like Netflix, Aha Video, Tentkotta, and Prime Video promises unmissable stories. Grab your popcorn and update your watchlist now!

