Upcoming Tamil OTT Releases in May 2025: From Good Bad Ugly to Gangers

The Tamil entertainment industry is set to bring a variety of films to OTT platforms in May 2025. From powerful action thrillers to socially relevant dramas, here’s a curated list of Tamil movies you can watch from the comfort of your home on Netflix, Aha Video, Tentkotta, and more.
Upcoming Tamil OTT Releases in May 2025
1. Good Bad Ugly
Good Bad Ugly is a gripping action comedy that follows the story of a retired gangster who tries to leave his violent past behind and live a peaceful life. However, circumstances force him to return to his old ways when his son is falsely accused of a crime.
OTT Platform: Netflix (Tentative)
Release Date: May 8, 2025 (Tentative)
Genre: Action Comedy
Theatrical Release Date: April 10, 2025
Cast & Crew
-
Ajith Kumar
-
Trisha Krishnan
-
Arjun Das
-
Priya Prakash Varrier
-
Shine Tom Chacko
-
Rahul Dev
-
Yogi Babu
2. Varunan
Varunan explores the escalating conflict between rival water distributors amid a global water crisis. As business interests spiral into oppression and brutality, the fight for control puts the very fabric of society at risk.
OTT Platform: Aha Video
Release Date: May 1, 2025
Genre: Socio-Political Thriller
Theatrical Release Date: March 14, 2025
Cast & Crew
-
Gabriella Charlton
-
Haripriya Isai
-
Radha Ravi
-
Maheshwari Chanakyan
-
Charan Raj
3. EMI
EMI is the story that goes into the psychological impact of debt and loans on individuals. The narrative focuses on people facing financial struggles and how those pressures affect their relationships, mental well-being, and dreams.
OTT Platform: Tentkotta
Release Date: May 1, 2025
Genre: Social Drama
Theatrical Release Date: April 4, 2025
Cast & Crew
-
Aadhavan
-
Mohan Babu
-
Sadasivam Chinnaraj
-
Sai Dhanyaa
-
Senthil Kumari
-
Lollu Sabha Manohar
-
Black Pandi
-
Perarasu
4. Gangers
Directed by Sundar C, Gangers tells the story of Saravanan, an undercover cop living a dual life as a PT master. He embarks on a dangerous mission to expose a ₹100 crore scam involving three gangster brothers, assembling a quirky team from school staff to crack the case.
OTT Platform: Prime Video (Tentative)
Release Date: To Be Announced
Genre: Action Comedy
Cast & Crew
-
Sundar C
-
Catherine Tresa
-
Vadivelu
-
Redin Kingsley
-
John Vijay
-
Vani Bhojan
-
Hareesh Peradi
May 2025 brings a thrilling mix of Tamil films to your digital screens—whether you're in the mood for crime thrillers, emotional dramas, or socio-political commentaries. From Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly to the intense societal themes of EMI and Varunan, the lineup on platforms like Netflix, Aha Video, Tentkotta, and Prime Video promises unmissable stories. Grab your popcorn and update your watchlist now!
