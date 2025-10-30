Kannada OTT Releases in November 2025 on Sun Nxt, Prime Video, & more

November 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting month for Kannada cinema lovers. After the blockbuster success of Kantara Chapter 1, the new month brings a mix of action-packed dramas, thrillers, and emotional stories streaming across major platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5, Sony LIV, and Sun NXT.

From Yuva Rajkumar’s long-awaited Ekka to Darling Krishna’s Brat, and a few new digital premieres, Kannada audiences have plenty to look forward to.

Latest Kannada OTT Releases (November 2025)

Title OTT Platform Release Date Genre Ekka Sun NXT November 7, 2025 Action, Drama Brat TBA Expected by end of November Drama, Crime Kaalchakra Prime Video November 10, 2025 Mystery Thriller

New Streaming on Sun NXT

Ekka

Release Date: November 7, 2025

Genre: Action, Drama

Yuva Rajkumar’s much-awaited sophomore film Ekka, directed by Rohit Padaki, finally lands on OTT. The film follows a small-town youth forced to shift to Bengaluru to clear his debts. Working as a cabbie, his life takes a dangerous turn after he saves a gangster’s life and becomes entangled in the city’s underworld.

The movie explores ambition, loyalty, and morality, with Yuva delivering a performance that cements his status as a rising Kannada star.

New Streaming on Prime Video

Kaalchakra

Release Date: November 10, 2025

Genre: Mystery Thriller

Kaachakra is a gripping Kannada mystery-thriller revolving around a journalist who discovers a series of unsolved disappearances linked to a mystical timepiece. Directed by Arvind Kaushik, the film combines investigative drama with a psychological twist.

New Streaming (TBA Platform)

Brat

Expected Release: End of November 2025

Genre: Drama, Crime

After the success of Kousalya Supraja Rama, director Shashank reunites with Darling Krishna in Brat. The story revolves around a lower-middle-class youngster who gets involved in cricket betting to make quick money. What follows is a gripping tale of greed, morality, and redemption.

The film also features Achyuth Kumar, Ramesh Indira, and Manisha Kandkur in pivotal roles.

Editor’s Picks – Top Kannada OTT Releases This Month

Ekka (Sun NXT): Yuva Rajkumar’s long-awaited action drama finally comes home to OTT.

Brat (TBA): Darling Krishna’s compelling drama on ambition and consequence.

Neralu Hani (Netflix): A dark psychological exploration of guilt and identity.

Kannadiga Rising (Sony LIV): An inspiring underdog sports story rooted in Kannada culture.

From mass entertainers to introspective dramas, November 2025 is a promising month for Kannada cinema on OTT. Whether you enjoy thrillers, romance, or inspiring stories, there’s something new to stream every week — across Sun NXT, Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5, and more.

