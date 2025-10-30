Kannada OTT Releases in November 2025 on Sun Nxt, Prime Video, & more

November 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting month for Kannada cinema lovers. After the blockbuster success of Kantara Chapter 1, the new month brings a mix of action-packed dramas, thrillers, and emotional stories streaming across major platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5, Sony LIV, and Sun NXT.
From Yuva Rajkumar’s long-awaited Ekka to Darling Krishna’s Brat, and a few new digital premieres, Kannada audiences have plenty to look forward to.
Latest Kannada OTT Releases (November 2025)
|Title
|OTT Platform
|Release Date
|Genre
|Ekka
|Sun NXT
|November 7, 2025
|Action, Drama
|Brat
|TBA
|Expected by end of November
|Drama, Crime
|Kaalchakra
|Prime Video
|November 10, 2025
|Mystery Thriller
New Streaming on Sun NXT
Ekka
Release Date: November 7, 2025
Genre: Action, Drama
Yuva Rajkumar’s much-awaited sophomore film Ekka, directed by Rohit Padaki, finally lands on OTT. The film follows a small-town youth forced to shift to Bengaluru to clear his debts. Working as a cabbie, his life takes a dangerous turn after he saves a gangster’s life and becomes entangled in the city’s underworld.
The movie explores ambition, loyalty, and morality, with Yuva delivering a performance that cements his status as a rising Kannada star.
New Streaming on Prime Video
Kaalchakra
Release Date: November 10, 2025
Genre: Mystery Thriller
Kaachakra is a gripping Kannada mystery-thriller revolving around a journalist who discovers a series of unsolved disappearances linked to a mystical timepiece. Directed by Arvind Kaushik, the film combines investigative drama with a psychological twist.
New Streaming (TBA Platform)
Brat
Expected Release: End of November 2025
Genre: Drama, Crime
After the success of Kousalya Supraja Rama, director Shashank reunites with Darling Krishna in Brat. The story revolves around a lower-middle-class youngster who gets involved in cricket betting to make quick money. What follows is a gripping tale of greed, morality, and redemption.
The film also features Achyuth Kumar, Ramesh Indira, and Manisha Kandkur in pivotal roles.
Editor’s Picks – Top Kannada OTT Releases This Month
Ekka (Sun NXT): Yuva Rajkumar’s long-awaited action drama finally comes home to OTT.
Brat (TBA): Darling Krishna’s compelling drama on ambition and consequence.
Neralu Hani (Netflix): A dark psychological exploration of guilt and identity.
Kannadiga Rising (Sony LIV): An inspiring underdog sports story rooted in Kannada culture.
From mass entertainers to introspective dramas, November 2025 is a promising month for Kannada cinema on OTT. Whether you enjoy thrillers, romance, or inspiring stories, there’s something new to stream every week — across Sun NXT, Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5, and more.
