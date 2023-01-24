Upcoming Telugu Movies on OTT Platforms in 2023– Aha, Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, ZEE5, Sun NXT

There's a widespread consensus among moviegoers that films from South India are fantastic. Since the accessibility of OTT platforms has increased greatly since the pandemic, releasing movies on OTT has become a great option for producers.

Telugu biggies have opted for OTT releases in the past and will continue to do so in the future as well. There were both major and independent film releases on OTT in the past, and this trend is expected to continue next year.

Find below List of Upcoming Telugu Movies on OTT Platforms and their anticipated OTT release dates.