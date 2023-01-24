Upcoming Telugu Movies on OTT Platforms in 2023– Aha, Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, ZEE5, Sun NXT

There's a widespread consensus among moviegoers that films from South India are fantastic. Since the accessibility of OTT platforms has increased greatly since the pandemic, releasing movies on OTT has become a great option for producers.
Telugu biggies have opted for OTT releases in the past and will continue to do so in the future as well. There were both major and independent film releases on OTT in the past, and this trend is expected to continue next year.
Find below List of Upcoming Telugu Movies on OTT Platforms and their anticipated OTT release dates.
Nikhil’s film Karthikeya 2 was a huge success. He then rode the wave of success from that film to release another intriguing film, 18 Pages, which performed average at the box office. On January 27th, AHA and Netflix will begin streaming the romantic drama starring Anupama Parameswaran. Release dates of January 27, 2023, have been set for both Netflix and Aha.
With Sundeep Kishan in the lead role, the film was directed by Sam Anton and produced by KE Gnanavelraja of Studio Green. Tamizha provides the hip-hop soundtrack. In addition to Telugu, the film will also debut on Netflix in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada following their respective theatrical runs. The date of the film's release has not been announced, but it will be available on Netflix soon.
This Vedalam remake, starring Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh, and Tamannaah Bhatia and directed by Meher Ramesh, will soon be available to stream in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on Netflix after its theatrical run. Soon, you can watch this film in the Telegu language on Netflix. Date specifics are currently unknown.
This thriller immediately wowed audiences at its premiere. Featuring the talents of Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Ashika Ranganath, this film was directed by Rajendra Reddy and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film will also be made available on Netflix after its theatrical run in the neighboring states of Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, in addition to Telugu.
The remake of Kappela, stars Anikha Surendran, Surya Vasishta, and Arjun, directed by Shourie Chandrasekhar Ramesh and produced by Sithara Entertainments. Will arrive on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada as a post-theatrical release.
This mass drama stars Nani, and Keerthy Suresh and is directed by Srikanth Odela. Will arrive on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada as a post-theatrical release.
The untitled action film starring Kartikeya Gummakonda, written and directed by Prashanth Reddy. Will arrive on Netflix in Telugu as a post-theatrical release.
Stars Kiran Abbavaram, directed by Ramesh Kaduri and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Clap Entertainment. Will arrive on Netflix in Telugu as a post-theatrical release.
Stars Naga Shaurya, directed by Pawan Basamsetti and produced by Shri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. Will arrive on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada as a post-theatrical release.
This is one of the most awaited films in Telugu. Directed by Mahesh Babu, UV Creations’ Production No. 14 will arrive on Netflix as a post-theatrical release.
Stars Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Sreeleela, and directed by Srikanth Reddy. Will arrive on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada as a post-theatrical release.
Siddu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran star in one of the most eagerly anticipated sequels, DJ Tillu Square, which was directed by Mallik Ram. Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions of the film will be released on Netflix after its theatrical run. At present, the date is not clearly known.
This film, starring Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha Menon and directed by Karthik Dandu, is being marketed as a suspenseful mystery. It will arrive on Netflix in Telugu as a post-theatrical release.
Varun Tej, a newcomer to the directing world, is going straight for the action genre with this massive production. Praveen Sattaru helms the film here.
Mahesh Babu has worked with Trivikram Srinivas before, but this is their third film together. Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde star in this Trivikram-directed and S. Thaman-scored film. Post-theatrical release of the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada subtitled versions of #SSMB28, produced by Harika and Hassine Entertainment, will be available on Netflix.