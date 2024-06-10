Uttar Pradesh: Four YouTubers Killed in Devastating Road Accident in Amroha

In a tragic incident in Amroha district, Uttar Pradesh, four YouTubers tragically lost their lives and four others were injured in a severe head-on collision between two vehicles.
The deceased, identified as Lucky, Salman, Shahrukh, and Shahnawaz, were known for their comedy content on the Round 2 World YouTube channel.
The accident occurred as the group was returning home after a birthday celebration, colliding with a Bolero car traveling in the opposite direction.
Officials reported that the victims were en route to Bulandshahr from Gajraula for work purposes when their vehicle crashed. The accident took place near Manota bridge, within the Hasanpur police station jurisdiction, on Sunday night.
Both cars were reportedly traveling at high speeds when they collided. The four youths died instantly, while the other car's four occupants were severely injured, according to Hasanpur Circle Officer (CO) Deep Kumar Pant.
"They were close friends who made videos on YouTube. They were heading to Bulandshahr for some work when the accident happened," Pant added. The bodies have been sent to Amroha for postmortem, police confirmed.