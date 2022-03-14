Uttarakhand & Tripura Make 'The Kashmir Files' Tax-Free

The Uttarakhand and Tripura governments on Monday announced that the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ will be tax-free in the states.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was quoted by ANI as saying, “I have directed Chief Secretary to take necessary action to make 'The Kashmir Files' movie tax-free in the state.”

Similarly, Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb said that his government had also decided to make the film, which is receiving rave reviews from views, tax-free in the state.