Uttarakhand & Tripura Make 'The Kashmir Files' Tax-Free

The Uttarakhand and Tripura governments on Monday announced that the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ will be tax-free in the states.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was quoted by ANI as saying, “I have directed Chief Secretary to take necessary action to make 'The Kashmir Files' movie tax-free in the state.”
Similarly, Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb said that his government had also decided to make the film, which is receiving rave reviews from views, tax-free in the state.
Notably, Goa acting CM Pramod Sawant had earlier in the said that his state will also make the movie tax-free.
Starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi, the film revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990.
Notably, states like Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka had already declared the movie tax-free.