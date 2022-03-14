Maggi, Bru Costlier As Nestle & HUL Announce Price Hikes

After prices of most consumer goods surged across categories, Nestle is reportedly looking to hike the price of Maggi, a consumer favourite across the country by 9 to 16 per cent. Nestle India will reportedly also hike prices of milk and coffee powder.

Maggi Masala noodles will now be priced at Rs. 14 for the 70 grams up from Rs. 12. The price of 140 grams packet will rise by Rs. 3 or 12.5 per cent while 560 grams packet will be priced at Rs. 105, up from Rs. 96.

The Nestle A+milk 1 litre carton will now cost Rs. 78, up from Rs. 75 while Nestle classic coffee powder 25 grams pack which earlier cost Rs. 78 will now cost Rs. 80 and the 50 gram pack will cost Rs. 150, up from Rs. 145.

Apart from Nestle, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), another fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company has hiked prices across its tea and coffee powder ranges. The price of Bru will be hiked by three to seven per cent which will apply across packs and variants in the range.