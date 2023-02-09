Varisu and Thunivu: OTT release dates, Watch Thalapathy Vijay & Ajith Kumar starrers

With two big movie releases in the same month, Kollywood is about to witness an epic clash at the box office. Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu will finally be released on OTT after performing well at the box office.

On February 22, 2023, Varisu made its Amazon Prime Video debut in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The Hindi release of Varisu has not been confirmed by the OTT platform, though. It was released in theaters last month, on January 11, 2023.

Thunivu, a heist thriller starring Ajith Kumar, will also be available for live streaming on Netflix beginning February 8, 2023. Similar to Varisu, audiences can watch Thunivu in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Netflix revealed the release date on social media and wrote, "It's time for explosions to begin because Ajith Kumar is finally here!"