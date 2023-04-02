Varun Dhawan Lifts Gigi Hadid on Stage, Faces Backlash

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan became a new source of topic on social media after his dance performance with supermodel Gigi Hadid at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai on Saturday.

The second day of the grand opening of NMACC witnessed the biggest celebrities in attendance with Tom Holland, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra among several others.

The evening of the grand opening dripped with glitz, glamour and powerhouse entertainment as Bollywood stars gave their best performance and lit the stage on fire.

Among these performances, Varun Dhawan was seen lifting supermodel Gigi Hadid in his arms during his dance performance.

The actor invited the supermodel onto the stage as she was watching his performance, then lifted her in his arms gave her pack on the cheek and spun her around.

The clip went viral on social media and several fans criticized Varun’s move with one of the fans saying, “Varun Dhawan lifting Gigi Hadid is the most embarrassing thing on the internet today.”