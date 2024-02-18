Varun Dhawan Shares Post Announcing Natasha Dalal's Pregnancy

After three years of being married, the adorable Bollywood pair Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are ready to welcome their first child. On Sunday, Varun went on Instagram and announced the positive news to their fans and followers.
The picture showed Varun kissing Natasha's pregnant belly while their pet dog Joey posed for the camera in the background.
He wrote while sharing the picture, "We are pregnant, Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrenght."
Upon the sharing of this thrilling news, the comment section was inundated with fans and industry members wishing the couple well.
Karan Johar wrote, "Love you both!!!!!!! So so happy for you and the family!!!! welcome to best feeling in the world."
Bhumi Pednekar commented, "Congratulations." Vaani Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations." Janhvi Kapoor dropped heart emojis. Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, "Omg. Best news."
Varun got married to his long-term partner Natasha on January 24, 2021. The wedding was an intimate event with only a small number of guests present, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Varun and Natasha, who has a career in fashion design, have been acquainted since they were in sixth grade. However, they developed strong romantic feelings for each other after a few years.
Meanwhile, in terms of his work, Varun Dhawan is set to appear in the upcoming action thriller 'Baby John'. Directed by A. Kaleeswaran, the film is being presented by Atlee in collaboration with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.
In the upcoming months, Varun is set to appear in the Indian version of the Hollywood show 'Citadel' alongside actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.