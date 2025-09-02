Vash Level 2 on OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast & Storyline Explained

The Gujarati film industry is currently buzzing with excitement around Vash Level 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2023 National Award-winning horror drama Vash. Directed by Krishnadev Yagnik, the supernatural psychological horror film brings back the dark world of black magic and chilling suspense. With Janki Bodiwala, Hitu Kanodia, Monal Gajjar, and Hiten Kumar in lead roles, the sequel has already captured audience attention during its theatrical run. Now, fans are eager to know when the film will be available for streaming.
Vash Level 2 Theatrical Release
The film hit cinemas on August 27, 2025, and has been receiving positive reviews from both critics and movie lovers. Carrying forward the terrifying legacy of its predecessor, Vash Level 2 explores themes of generational evil, revenge, and the destructive spread of darkness.
Vash Level 2 OTT Release Date
As per industry reports, Vash Level 2 is expected to stream online in the second half of October 2025, following the standard eight-week theatrical-to-digital window.
Expected OTT Release: October 2025
Platform (Likely): ShemarooMe (yet to be officially confirmed)
Digital Rights Status: Negotiations are ongoing with multiple streaming platforms for both Gujarati and Hindi versions.
Given that the original film Vash is already available on ShemarooMe, the sequel is most likely to follow the same path.
Vash Level 2 Cast & Characters
Janki Bodiwala as Arya (Atharva’s daughter)
Hitu Kanodia as Atharva
Hiten Kumar as the sinister black magician Pratap
Monal Gajjar in an important role
The film’s cast delivers powerful performances, with Hiten Kumar’s terrifying portrayal of a sociopathic villain being particularly praised by early viewers.
Vash Level 2 Storyline
The sequel continues the chilling saga of Atharva and his family as they confront a new black magic threat. This time, a mysterious “uncle” emerges, haunting schoolchildren across Gujarat in ways that echo the dark rituals of the original antagonist, Pratap.
The story builds on the psychological tension of the first film while expanding the horror universe, highlighting how supernatural evil can corrupt not just individuals but entire generations.
The Vash Franchise Legacy
The first installment, Vash (2023), was a landmark for Gujarati cinema. It won Best Gujarati Feature Film at the 71st National Film Awards and earned Janki Bodiwala the Best Supporting Actress Award. The success of the original film raised expectations for Vash Level 2—and based on early responses, the sequel has delivered.
Why You Should Watch Vash Level 2
Continues one of Gujarati cinema’s most successful horror franchises.
Features award-winning actress Janki Bodiwala in a reprised role.
Offers a mix of supernatural horror, suspense, and strong storytelling.
Directed by Krishnadev Yagnik, known for blending psychological depth with commercial appeal.
While fans will have to wait until October 2025 to watch Vash Level 2 online, the film’s strong theatrical run and early reviews suggest it will be a must-watch for horror lovers. With ShemarooMe likely to secure the digital rights, viewers can expect the same chilling experience that made the first film a cult hit.
