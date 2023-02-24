Entertainment

Veera Simha Reddy OTT release date: Watch Veera Simha Reddy on these OTT platforms

Actor Balakrishna’s fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of Veera Simha Reddy on OTT platforms since the theatrical release of the movie on January 12, 2023. Keep reading to learn the OTT release date and platform.
Veera Simha Reddy OTT release date: Watch Veera Simha Reddy on these OTT platforms
The Veera Simha Reddy Telugu movie starring Nandamuri Balakrishna is now streaming on various over-the-top (OTT) services. It was released on Hotstar on Thursday, 23rd February 2023. So if you somehow couldn't watch the movie in theaters, you can now watch it on Hotstar. 

About the movie Veera Simha Reddy

Having spent time in the United States, Veera Simha Reddy's son returns home to exact revenge for his murdered father. The screenplay for Veera Simha Reddy was co-written by Sai Madhav Burra and Srinivas Gavireddy, and the film was directed by Gopichand Malineni. Shruti Haasan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar have also shared the screen with Veera Simha Reddy's lead.

Veera Simha Reddy's: OTT release date, platform, and subscription. 

New movies are typically available on OTT within two months of their theatrical debut. The premiere of Veera Simha Reddy on OTT took place on Hotstar on February 23, 2023. Moreover, we have detailed where you can find Veera Simha Reddy on various OTT services. 

Veera Simha Reddy: Which OTT Platform will release Veera Simha Reddy?

Disney+ Hotstar owns the rights to stream Veera Simha Reddy digitally. The movie released on Thursday, February 23rd, at 6 p.m. 

Veera Simha Reddy OTT release date: Watch Veera Simha Reddy on these OTT platforms
Veera Simha Reddy

