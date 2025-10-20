Veteran Actor Asrani Passes Away at 84

Veteran Hindi film actor Shri Govardhan “Asrani” Asrani passed away this evening at the age of 84, after a prolonged illness. The news was confirmed by his nephew, Ashok Asrani. Originally from Jaipur, Rajasthan, Asrani was an alumnus of St. Xavier’s School, Jaipur.

A beloved figure in Indian cinema, Asrani’s contribution to comic acting has been invaluable. Over a career spanning more than five decades and 350+ films, he became synonymous with memorable characters that continue to resonate with audiences. Known for his impeccable comic timing and distinctive dialogue delivery, Asrani carved a special place in the hearts of viewers as both a comedic and supporting actor.

The 1970s marked the peak of his career, during which he became one of Hindi cinema’s most bankable character actors. He appeared in iconic films such as Mere Apne, Koshish, Bawarchi, Parichay, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Chhoti Si Baat, Rafoo Chakkar, and the highly popular 1975 film where his role as the eccentric jail warden became a cultural touchstone. His performances during this era established him as a master of nuanced comedy, effortlessly blending wit with charm.

Beyond acting, Asrani explored multiple facets of filmmaking. He starred as a lead in films like the critically acclaimed Chala Murari Hero Banne (1977), which he also wrote and directed. He further showcased his directorial skills in Salaam Memsaab (1979) and other projects. His work in Gujarati cinema during the 1970s and 1980s, often in lead roles, highlighted his versatility and commitment to storytelling across languages and genres.

Even in later years, Asrani remained active, appearing in popular comedies such as the Dhamaal franchise. His role as Ashish Chaudhary’s father drew praise and reminded audiences of his enduring presence in the industry.

The passing of Asrani leaves a void in the world of cinema. Colleagues, critics, and fans alike mourn the loss of a legendary actor whose humor, charm, and cinematic legacy will continue to inspire generations.