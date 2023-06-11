Veteran Actor Mangal Dhillon Passes Away

Another setback for the Bollywood industry as veteran actor and director Mangal Dhillon passed away on Sunday.
As per reports, the actor was suffering from cancer for a long time.
The news was confirmed after Dhillon’s family members took to social media platforms to update fans about his demise.
He was reportedly admitted to a hospital in Punjab’s Ludhiana before his death, where he breathed his last this morning.
He is survived by his wife, painter Ritu Dhillon.
Mangal Dhillon has worked in both the television and film industry during his career. He played the role of Lubhaya Ram in 1986 show ‘Buniyaad’ and went on to play the role of an advocate in the 1988 film ‘Khoon Bhari Maang’, starring Rekha as the lead.
He was last seen in the Doordarshan series Noorjahan (2000). He played the role of Akbar in the series.
Some of his prominent works are Pyar Ka Devta, Ranbhoomi, Swarg Yahan Narak Yahan, Vishwatma, Dil Tera Aashiq, Train to Pakistan.