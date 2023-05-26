Who is Rupali Barua? The entrepreneur who married actor Ashish Vidyarthi

Rupali Barua, a 50-year-old entrepreneur hailing from Guwahati, Assam, has recently made headlines as she tied the knot with renowned actor Ashish Vidyarthi, 60. The couple opted for an intimate wedding ceremony held in Kolkata, which quickly caught the attention of social media users, with their wedding pictures going viral.

Rupali Barua is associated with a handloom fashion store named NAMEG in Kolkata. Unlike her celebrity husband, Rupali is not an active user of social media platforms. Her Instagram profile has a modest following of 1124 followers, and she herself follows 991 accounts. Rupali's social media presence reflects her interests in dancing and spending quality time with her family members, as evident from her posted reels.

When asked how Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua met, Ashish replied that he would share the story later, leaving the details to speculation. While Rupali lives in Kolkata, Ashish is frequently seen in his travel vlogs visiting the city. Rupali, on the other hand, revealed that they met a while ago and decided to pursue their relationship. They both desired a small, intimate wedding ceremony attended by close family members.

On their wedding day, Ashish Vidyarthi donned a traditional Mundu from Kerala, portraying the role of a groom in their special celebration. Rupali radiated elegance in a white and golden Mekhela Chador, a traditional Assamese attire paying homage to her roots. Complementing her ensemble, Rupali adorned herself with exquisite golden jewelry inspired by the artistic traditions of South Indian temples, as advised by her makeup artist. The couple's wedding ceremony was attended exclusively by their nearest and dearest, adding to the intimate atmosphere of the occasion.

The marriage of Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua represents the fusion of two distinct worlds— the glitz of the entertainment industry and the tenacity of the fashion world. With their wedding gaining national attention, it is clear that their unique love story has touched many people's hearts.