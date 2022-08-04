Veteran Actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi Passes Away

Veteran TV and film actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi passes away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Wednesday evening.

The actor breathed his last in Lucknow after he was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Mithilesh's son-in-law Ashish Chaturvedi confirmed the news on social media.

Mithilesh Chaturvedi has been an active part in the Indian entertainment industry for decades. He has worked on some of the biggest Bollywood films including Koi Mil Gaya with Hrithik Roshan, Gadar Ek Prem Katha with Sunny Deol, Satya, Bunty Aur Babli, Krrish, Taal, Ready, Asoka and Fiza, among many others.

He was also seen in many advertisements and played vital roles in TV shows such as Patiala Babes and web shows like Scam where he played Ram Jethmalani. His last film was Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana.