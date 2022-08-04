Assam: Eviction at Jamiul Huda Madrassa in Moirabari

A massive eviction drive is underway at the sealed Jamiul Huda Madrassa in Moirabari in Assam’s Morigaon district.

The madrassa was a breeding ground of jehadi terror in the state.

On July 28, Mufti Mustafa, who is the head of the madrassa was arrested by the police for alleged links with a jehadi group.

The police seized various documents including a bank passbook and mobile phones from Mustafa’s possession. The Madrassa was also sealed thereafter.

Mufti Mustafa had opened the madrassa in 2018.

Meanwhile, Morigaon SP, Aparna N said, “The madrassa has been evicted after a demolition order by the DDMA, PWD and other authorities. As per the demolition order, the madrassa is no longer habitable.”