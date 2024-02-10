Veteran Actor Mithun Chakraborty Hospitalized After Medical Emergency

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was brought to Apollo Hospital on Saturday after suffering a medical emergency, according to sources.
The actor was not feeling well and complained of chest trouble, so he was transported to Apollo Hospital's emergency unit in Kolkata, the sources added.
More information on his health difficulties is still anticipated.
Mithun has received numerous honors over his remarkable career that began in 1976. He has received several notable honors, including the National Award.
Mithun Chakraborty has starred in various blockbuster films, including Disco Dancer, Jung, Prem Pratigyaa, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, and Mard. He was honored with the coveted Padma Bhushan Award this year.
Mithun's mother passed away in Mumbai on July 2023. According to reports, she has been suffering from geriatric difficulties for some time. His father, Basantokumar Chakraborty, died in April 2020 at the age of 95 due to kidney failure.
His most recent picture, 'Kabuliwala', has been released in theaters in the United States.