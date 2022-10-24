Veteran Actor Nipon Goswami Hospitalised After Falling Ill

Veteran actor Nipon Goswami was admitted to Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati on Monday after he fell severely ill.

According to reports, the veteran actor has been suffering from heart related ailments for a while. However, after his condition deteriorated suddenly, he was rushed to the hospital.

Goswami has been kept at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Nemcare Hospital, where he is under observation.

Doctors have reportedly prescribed several tests to him, which will be done tomorrow.

The 80 year old actor was born in Assam’s Tezpur. An alumnus of the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and passed alongside stalwarts like Subhash Ghai, Navin Nischol, and Shatrughan Sinha.