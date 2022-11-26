Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passes away

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passed away at age 77 on Saturday.

Vikram Gokhale had been undergoing treatment for the past several days at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune following health complications.

According to reports, he suffered a host of issues including heart and kidney and also an organ failure.

The actor, popularly known for his roles in films like "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", was in critical condition after his health started deteriorating further today.

The late actor's body will be kept for Antim Darshan at Balgandharv Rangmanch and his last rites will be done at 6 pm at Vaikunth Samshan Bhumi in Pune.

Gokhale, an artist equally at home in theatre, television and movies, has acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Agneepath" (1990), "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" (2007), "Natsamrat" (2015) and "Mission Mangal" (2019).

While he continued acting, the veteran actor made his long-awaited directorial debut with 'Aaghaat', a Marathi film that came out in 2010.

Due to a throat ailment, in February 2016, he retired from stage activities, though he continued with film work. He appeared in 'Nikamma' earlier this year alongside Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani.

His latest release is the Marathi film "Godavari".