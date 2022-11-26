5 Bangladeshi Immigrants Arrested from Assam-Tripura Border

Five Bangladeshi immigrants have been arrested from two different areas near the Assam-Tripura border by security forces.

While two of the Bangladeshis were arrested at the Silchar railway station, the other three were held at Churaibari check-post near Assam-Tripura border on Thursday evening.

The arrested persons have been identified as Khokan Fakir, Mizanur Rahman, Fardin Islam, Shag Miya and Ashraful Islam.

According to the police, the arrested persons came to India illegally a few months back in search of jobs.

They came to Silchar on a train from Guwahati on Wednesday, according to the police.

Cachar’s superintendent of police Numal Mahatta said, “They worked in India but failed to get desired jobs, so they attempted to go back. Their abnormal body language helped the police to identify them.”