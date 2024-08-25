Veteran Actress Asha Sharma Passes Away at 88

Veteran actress Asha Sharma, renowned for her memorable roles in television and film, has passed away at the age of 88.
The Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) announced her death on X today, extending their heartfelt condolences to her family and friends.
The cause of her death has not yet been disclosed, with further details expected to be announced in due course.
Asha Sharma was celebrated for her portrayals of motherly and grandmotherly figures in both films and television shows. Her role in the popular TV series "Kumkum Bhagya" received widespread acclaim, and she was also well-known for her performance in the film "Do Dishayen," alongside Dharmendra and Hema Malini.
Her illustrious film career includes notable appearances in "Insaaf Kaun Karega," "Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha," "Humko Tumse Pyar Hai," "Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam," and "Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai."
Most recently, Asha Sharma was seen in the mythological film Adipurush, where she played the significant role of Shabari, starring alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.