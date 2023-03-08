Guwahati: 2 Cars Collide Head On Atop Ganeshguri Flyover

Another major road mishap on Holi has grabbed headlines on Wednesday. The accident took place as two vehicles collided head on in Assam’s capital Guwahati.

As per initial reports, the accident took place on the Ganeshguri flyover. Onlookers mentioned that a Toyota Fortuner collided head on with a Hyundai i10 car on the flyover.

However, it is unclear as to how the two vehicles met with a head-on collision as the flyover has clearly demarcated dividers. It is thought that one of the vehicles was travelling on the wrong side of the road.

Meanwhile, there are no reports of casualties in the major accident, so far. It is unclear how many people were inside the two vehicles at the time of the accident.

A traffic police team is on the spot to take control of the situation and do the needful. It is being suspected that the driver of the car that came from the wrong side of the road was under the influence of alcohol when the accident took place.

Incidents of road mishaps on celebratory occasions are not uncommon as people throw caution to the wind and do not consider the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Earlier in the day, a car met with an accident at Chandmari in Guwahati, dampening the mood on Holi.

As per initial reports, the incident took place at Rudranagar Housing Colony in Guwahati’s Chandmari area.

Onlookers mentioned that the driver of the car lost control causing the accident. People mentioned that they suspect the driver was under the influence of alcohol which led to the accident.

According to information received, the driver of the car and another passenger sustained injuries in the incident.

The vehicle that was involved in the incident has been identified as a Maruti Brezza bearing registration numbers AS 01 DL 2412.