Veteran Filmmaker Shyam Benegal Passes Away at 90

Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal passed away on Monday in Mumbai at the age of 90. Known for his pioneering work in Indian cinema, Benegal’s death marks the end of an era in the country's film industry.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur paid tribute to Benegal on 'X', sharing a photograph of the iconic director. He wrote, “He created ‘the new wave’ cinema. #shyambenegal will always be remembered as the man that changed the direction of Indian Cinema with films like Ankur, Manthan and countless others. He created stars out great actors like Shabama Azmi and Smita Patil. Farewell my friend and guide."

Benegal's career spanned more than five decades, beginning with his debut film 'Ankur' in 1974. He went on to direct iconic films such as Nishant (1975), Manthan (1976), and Bhumika (1977), which established him as a trailblazer in Indian cinema. His later works like Mandi (1983), Trikaal (1985), and Sardari Begum (1996) continued to garner critical acclaim.

His last film, 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation', was released in 2023. Throughout his career, he introduced and nurtured talents like Naseeruddin Shah and Annu Kapoor, cementing his legacy as one of India's most respected filmmakers.