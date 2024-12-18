13 Dead In Ferry Accident Off Mumbai Coast, CM Fadnavis Confirms

At least 13 people have died, and two others are critically injured after a ferry capsized off the coast of Mumbai on Wednesday evening. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed the tragedy, stating that the incident occurred at approximately 3:55 pm when the passenger vessel Neelkamal collided with a Navy boat.

"The rescue operation is still ongoing, and a final statement will be issued tomorrow," said CM Fadnavis. He added that an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh would be provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the families of the deceased.

In a media address, CM Fadnavis stated, "Near Mumbai, on Buchar Island, a passenger vessel named Neelkamal capsized around 3:55 pm after colliding with a Navy boat. So far, 101 people have been rescued, but 13 lives have been lost as of 7:30 pm. Among the deceased, 10 were civilians, and three were Navy personnel.

Two critically injured individuals are being treated at Navy Dockyard Hospital. The Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and police deployed 11 crafts and four helicopters for the rescue operation. However, the operation is still ongoing, and further information will be available by tomorrow morning regarding any missing persons."

The Chief Minister confirmed that the incident would be jointly investigated by the police and the Indian Navy.

A spokesperson for the Indian Navy explained that the collision occurred when an Indian Navy craft lost control during engine trials in Mumbai Harbour due to an engine malfunction, which resulted in the ferry capsizing. "This afternoon, an Indian Navy craft lost control during engine trials in Mumbai Harbour due to engine malfunction, which led to the collision with a passenger ferry that subsequently capsized. Thirteen fatalities have been reported. Survivors are being shifted to nearby hospitals. As of the last update, 99 survivors have been rescued," the Navy spokesperson said.

The ferry, which was carrying 85 passengers, including five crew members, was en route to Elephanta Island when the tragedy occurred near Uran, Karanja, around 6:30 pm. The Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and marine police immediately launched search and rescue efforts, deploying four naval helicopters, 11 naval crafts, one Coast Guard boat, and three marine police crafts.

