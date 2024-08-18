Veteran Malayalam Actor Mohanlal Hospitalised Due to Breathing Issues

Veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal, recently back in Kochi after completing the shooting schedule of L2: Empuraan in Gujarat, has been hospitalized at the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences due to breathing difficulties and muscle pain.
According to an official statement from the hospital, shared by industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai, Mohanlal, aged 64, is experiencing high-grade fever, breathing difficulties, and generalized myalgia. The diagnosis suggests a viral respiratory infection. The medical team has prescribed a course of medication along with a five-day rest period and advised avoiding crowded places to facilitate his recovery.
After his return to Kochi, Mohanlal's condition reportedly worsened, leading to his hospitalization. He is currently under observation and is said to be recovering.
Fans can look forward to Mohanlal’s next project, Barroz, which marks his directorial debut. This highly anticipated fantasy film is based on the novel Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure by Jijo Punnoose. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas, the film also features Maya, Cesar Lorente Raton, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Tuhin Menon, and Guru Somasundaram in key roles. Barroz is set to hit theaters on October 2, 2024.