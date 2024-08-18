Veteran Malayalam Actor Mohanlal Hospitalised Due to Breathing Issues

Fans can look forward to Mohanlal’s next project, Barroz, which marks his directorial debut. This highly anticipated fantasy film is based on the novel Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure by Jijo Punnoose. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas, the film also features Maya, Cesar Lorente Raton, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Tuhin Menon, and Guru Somasundaram in key roles. Barroz is set to hit theaters on October 2, 2024.